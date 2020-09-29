Roland Garros: Amanda Anisimova vs Bernarda Pera preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Amanda Anisimova vs Bernarda Pera

Date: 30 September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Amanda Anisimova vs Bernarda Pera preview

Compatriots Amanda Anisimova and Bernarda Pera will face each other on Wednesday for a place in the third round of the 2020 French Open.

Both players came through their first-round matches in straight sets. However, Anisimova’s performance was arguably the more impressive of the two.

The 19-year-old is easily amongst the brightest prospects on tour right now, and is playing at a Grand Slam where she owns her best record. Having made the semis in 2019, Anisimova will be hoping to make a similar run this time if not better.

That said, the teenager has been struggling to find her form ever since the tour resumed. Amanda Anisimova failed to go past the second round at Rome and the Western & Southern Open, and got knocked out in the first round at Strasbourg. She couldn’t make a mark at the US Open either, as she exited in the third round.

Clay, however, is a surface that Anisimova relishes playing on, and the heavier conditions this year might suit her even more. The teenager has exceptionally powerful groundstrokes, and will likely be rewarded for them in these cold and damp conditions.

But Bernarda Pera won't be lagging too far behind in that aspect. The older American possesses a topspin-heavy forehand that can trouble any opponent on a good day.

Bernarda Pera

Pera hasn’t fared too well since the resumption of the tour either. She was knocked out in the opening round at both Strasbourg and Rome, and in the hard-court swing she did marginally better as she made the second round at Cincinnati and the US Open.

The clay-court form of these two players would have been a worry coming into the 2020 French Open. However, both of them put those fears to rest by registering emphatic first-round victories.

The confidence levels would be much higher now for both Amanda Anisimova and Bernarda Pera, and it will be interesting to see how well they build on that.

Amanda Anisimova vs Bernarda Pera head-to-head

The head-to-head between Amanda Anisimova and Bernarda Pera is currently at 0-0. This will be their first ever match against each other.

Amanda Anisimova vs Bernarda Pera prediction

Amanda Anisimova

Both Amanda Anisimova and Bernarda Pera possess a good amount of power and accuracy on their return of serve and groundstrokes. However, Anisimova is slightly better when it comes to the backhand.

The double-handed shot of the younger American often finds the trickiest of angles, leaving the opponent flat-footed. For Pera to trouble her compatriot she will have to tread carefully during the baseline rallies as Anisimova can easily find winners from the back end of the court.

Pera would also look to put pressure on Anisimova’s serve, which isn’t the best in business. That said, the other departments of Anisimova’s game are arguably more well-rounded, especially on clay, and she should be expected to win this encounter.

Prediction: Amanda Anisimova to win in three sets.