Roland Garros: Amanda Anisimova vs Tamara Korpatsch preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Fixture: Amanda Anisimova vs Tamara Korpatsch

Date: 28 September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Amanda Anisimova vs Tamara Korpatsch preview

25th seed Amanda Anisimova will begin her 2020 French Open campaign against Germany's Tamara Korpatsch on Monday.

Anisimova announced her arrival on the big stage by reaching the semi-finals at last year's French Open, beating Aryna Sabalenka and Simona Halep on the way. She also won her first WTA title in Bogota, showing she relishes playing on clay courts.

However, the American has struggled to kick on and has a dismal 9-7 win-loss record on tour this year, winning only 50% of her matches since returning from the COVID-19 suspension. But a return to her best surface should help her develop some confidence and find some form.

Tamara Korpatsch is inexperienced at the highest level

Her first-round opponent Tamara Korpatsch only recently played her first main draw match at a Grand Slam, losing in the opening round of the US Open. But the German is comfortable on clay, having won all of her 9 ITF titles on this surface.

The 25-year-old lacks experience on the WTA Tour but a strong result at Roland Garros could help her break into the Top 100.

Amanda Anisimova vs Tamara Korpatsch head-to-head

The first-round match at the French Open will be the first-ever career meeting between Amanda Anisimova and Tamara Korpatsch.

Amanda Anisimova vs Tamara Korpatsch prediction

Anisimova will need to find her best form to make a deep run at the French Open

Amanda Anisimova likes to control points from the baseline using her powerful groundstrokes off both wings.

The American's solid backhand is her biggest weapon and she has the ability to take the two-hander on the rise and smack winners down-the-line. Anisimova is also one of the better returners on tour which, along with her ability to construct points, makes her well-suited to this surface.

The 19-year-old's serve and forehand remain a concern and are the major reasons she has struggled this year.

Tamara Korpatsch, on the other hand, employs a more counter-punching style and relies on creating sharp angles with her groundstrokes to force opponents into making errors. The German, however, lacks the firepower to hurt Anisimova if the American's game is firing on all cylinders.

Prediction: Amanda Anisimova to win in straight sets.