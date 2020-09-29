Roland Garros: Casper Ruud vs Tommy Paul preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020 

Match details
Fixture: (28) Casper Ruud vs Tommy Paul
Date: 30 September 2020
Tournament: Roland Garros 2020
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Red clay
Prize money: Approx €38,000,000
Match Timing: TBD
Live telecast: USA - NBC Sport/Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Casper Ruud vs Tommy Paul preview
21-year-old Casper Ruud comes into this year's French Open after reaching back-to-back semi-finals at the Italian Open and the German Open, Ruud has now climbed up to No. 25 in the world and has won 20 matches coming into the tournament - the fourth most by any player on the tour this year.
Already the highest-ranked ATP player from his country, Ruud was also in great form prior to the shutdown, where he won the Buenos Aires title and reached the final in Santiago.
His opponent is another rising player, 23-year-old Tommy Paul, who is ranked No. 58 in the world, one rung below his personal best. While many Americans are not very fond of playing on clay courts, Paul is an exception to this, having grown up on the clay courts in North Carolina.
Paul is a former French Open junior champion, and he qualified for the Mexican Open in February and the Hamburg Open last week, reaching the quarter-finals and the round of 16 respectively.
Casper Ruud vs Tommy Paul head-to-head
Tommy Paul leads the head-to-head between the two players 1-0, having won their Round of 64 match at the Citi Open in 2017 when Ruud retired down 0-3 in the third set.
Casper Ruud vs Tommy Paul prediction
Casper Ruud is a typical clay-court player, who loves playing long rallies and counterpunching from the baseline, though he has said he wants to become more aggressive in his game. The Norwegian has been training at the Rafa Nadal Academy and has impressed many with his attitude and work ethic.
Tommy Paul has also incredible footwork and court coverage and can play a little more aggressively with his forehand. Both players are in good form and won their opening match in straight sets but Ruud comes in with a lot more confidence and should be able to come through this match with a win.
Prediction: Casper Ruud to win in four setsPublished 29 Sep 2020, 15:14 IST