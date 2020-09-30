Roland Garros: Elena Rybakina vs Fiona Ferro  preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020 

Match details

Fixture: (14) Elena Rybakina vs Fiona Ferro

Date: 31 September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx €38,000,000

Match Timing: TBD

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sport/Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Elena Rybakina vs Fiona Ferro preview

21-year-old Elena Rybakina has been on a tear in 2020. She has reached five finals on the tour in 2020 - winning in Hobart - climbing from No. 36 on the tour to a peak of No. 17 - and is currently ranked No. 18 in the world.

Prior to 2020, she had yet to win a Grand Slam main draw match, but this year, she has reached the third round of the Australian Open and the second round of the US Open.

23-year-old Fiona Ferro is also playing some of the best tennis of her career. She is ranked No. 49, five spots below her best ranking of No. 44. Ferro reached the third round of the US Open in 2019 and has been to the second round of the Australian Open and the French Open previously.

Due to injuries, Ferro has played only one event since the tour shutdown - winning the title in Palermo.

Elena Rybakina vs Fiona Ferro head-to-head

Elena Rybakina with the trophy at the 2020 Hobart International in Hobart.

Elena Rybakina leads the head-to-head 1-0, having won their round of 16 clash in St. Petersburg earlier this year in straight sets.

Elena Rybakina vs Fiona Ferro prediction

Rybakina is definitely the favourite for this match. After reaching four finals in the first two months of the season, she took some time to get back to her winning ways since the tour resumed in August.

She won three matches in the first three events since August prior to reaching the final in Strasbourg just last week.

Fiona Ferro of France at the 2020 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris.

After winning the title in Palermo, Ferro has been dealing with some injury issues. She plays a good solid game and will be motivated by her desire to perform well at her home Grand Slam but Rybakina should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Elena Rybakina to win in straight sets