Roland Garros: Iga Swiatek vs Martina Trevisan preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Iga Swiatek vs Martina Trevisan

Date: 6 October 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports Select / Disney+ Hotstar VIP | Europe - Eurosport

Advertisement

Iga Swiatek vs Martina Trevisan preview

Iga Swiatek during her fourth round win over Simona Halep at the French Open

Tennis fans unfamiliar with Iga Swiatek before the start of the French Open must surely be well acquainted with her by now, after her shock win over top seed Simona Halep on Sunday.

Ranked No. 54 in the world, Swiatek's run at this year's Paris event is no fluke. She reached the fourth round of the French open last year and the Australian Open this year, and has been touted as a player to watch for some time now.

The Pole played one of the best matches of her career to take the former champion out of the tournament. She displayed all the weapons in her arsenal to the fullest - from her solid serve to her powerful groundstrokes, and from her volleys to her deft touch.

🙈Lesson learned...

I can't even describe the feeling. It was a blast and I'm still a little bit amazed. Thank you @Simona_Halep for the match.



Lekcja odrobiona. Jestem jeszcze odrobinę oszołomiona, ale bardzo dziękuję za wsparcie!🙈#quaterfinals #rolandgarros #stepbystep pic.twitter.com/S0QqmJs7Bh — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) October 4, 2020

Advertisement

Martina Trevisan, meanwhile, has been one of the other feel-good stories of this year's event.

The 26-year-old reached the semifinals of both the French Open girls doubles and the Wimbledon girls doubles events in 2009 before taking a break from the game due to personal issues. She has been back on the circuit since 2014, competing mostly on the lower level ITF circuit before coming through the qualifying draw this week.

Trevisan's road to the quarterfinals has been packed with big upset wins, including 75th ranked Camila Giorgi, 51st ranked Coco Gauff, 20th seed Maria Sakkari and the fifth seed Kiki Bertens.

What a story for Martina Trevisan

- a pretty talented junior player in 2008/2009, reached two SFs at junior GS in doubles

- a battle with anorexia forced her to disappear from the game for 4,5! years

- she came back to tennis in 2014, grinding it out on the ITF Tour for 6 seasons — Damian Kust (@LWOSdamiankust) October 2, 2020

Iga Swiatek vs Martina Trevisan head-to-head

Martina Trevisan during her win over Kiki Bertens at the 2020 French Open

Iga Swiatek and Martina Trevisan have met twice previously, with the head-to-head tied at 1-1. Trevisan won their round of 32 encounter at Warsaw in 2017 on clay, while Swiatek won at Birmingham on grass in 2019.

Advertisement

Iga Swiatek vs Martina Trevisan prediction

Iga Swiatek

Over the years, many young players have scored a big upset win only to come out flat in their next round. It will be interesting to see whether Iga Swiatek manages to avoid that fate in her first ever Grand Slam quarterfinal.

This is a match in which the Pole will be the favorite; some bookmakers have already listed her as the favorite for the title itself.

Swiatek has a more aggressive game than Martina Trevisan, to say the least. The Italian will likely rely on her court craft and counterpunching abilities to extend her dream run here, while the Pole will look to hammer winners at every opportunity.

Trevisan: I'm living in a dream. I came here two weeks ago to my Roland-Garros qualifying but today I'm here in the quarter-finals. Oh my God, I can't believe it. I'm really honoured to play in this court with Bertens, because she's an incredible player. I can't believe it. — Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) October 4, 2020

If Swiatek is able to produce a similar level to what she did on Sunday, she should be able to reach her first ever Grand Slam semifinal.

Prediction: Iga Swiatek in straight sets.