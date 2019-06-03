×
Clinical Halep makes Swiatek's dream a nightmare

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    03 Jun 2019, 22:08 IST
SimonaHalep - cropped
Simona Halep celebrates winning at the French Open

Iga Swiatek's dream of playing Simona Halep became a nightmare as the reigning French Open champion blew her away 6-1 6-0 in just 45 minutes in round four on Monday.

Polish 18-year-old Swiatek admitted her delight at booking a match with Halep after coming from a set down – in which she was bagelled – to defeat Monica Puig in her previous outing.

However, the third seed may well have had her questioning that notion after she broke Swiatek's serve on four occasions in the opening set.

Halep's momentum continued unchecked and 19 minutes later she booked her quarter-final spot to keep her hopes of defending the title at Roland Garros alive.

The Romanian set the tone with a break of serve in the opening game, Swiatek finding the net with a forehand, and a volley quickly gave her the double break.

Swiatek was all at sea when a wide forehand gave Halep the chance to serve out the set, but although she stopped her doing so, the Pole once more failed to hold.

A change of footwear could not bring about a shift in fortunes for Swiatek as a sweet forehand winner edged Halep ahead in the second set.

Halep was in complete control and completed her second break to love, before the crowd got behind Swiatek when she fell 30-0 down while serving to remain in the match.

A forehand into the corner wrapped up a convincing win for Halep.

Speaking in her on-court interview, she said: "I have a good feeling and I am not stressing too much on court. Being back in the second week, into the quarter-finals, everything else is a bonus."

 

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN
Simona Halep [3] bt Iga Swiatek 6-1 6-0

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS
Halep - 17/5
Swiatek - 13/19

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS
Halep - 0/0
Swiatek - 0/1

BREAK POINTS WON
Halep - 7/10
Swiatek - 1/2

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE
Halep - 75
Swiatek - 47

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE
Halep - 84/25
Swiatek - 26/28

TOTAL POINTS
Halep - 52
Swiatek - 21

