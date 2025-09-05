Carlos Alcaraz gets happy update from brother Jaime ahead of Novak Djokovic US Open SF as 14 y/o finishes runner-up at junior tennis tournament

Carlos Alcaraz had plenty to celebrate at the 2025 US Open. Reaching the semifinals was special on its own, but his younger brother Jaime’s success topped off the moment. The 14-year-old finished runner-up at a junior tennis tournament just as his brother prepared for his crucial match against Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz has reached the semifinals of every Grand Slam he has played this year, except the Australian Open. He now faces a tough test against Djokovic in New York on Friday, September 5. Chasing his second Major of the season, he has battled past opponents like Jiri Lehecka, Arthur Rinderknech, and others to secure his place in the last four.

Ahead of that clash, the Spaniard received uplifting news from back home in Spain. His younger brother Jaime, finished runner-up at the CCAA 2025, held at the Juan Carlos Ferrero Tennis Academy in Villena, Alicante.

Jaime Alcaraz shared his achievement on Instagram Stories, posting a photo of himself holding the runner-up trophy while standing next to the winner, Stefan Shangichev, who also happens to be a close friend.

Carlos Alcaraz's brother, Jaime, via Instagram Stories

Carlos Alcaraz worried about his success adding pressure on brother Jaime

Carlos Alcaraz pictured at the 2025 US Open | Image Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz has built a remarkable reputation in a short time, and with his younger brother Jaime beginning to follow in his footsteps, expectations are already building around him as well. However, Alcaraz has admitted that he is concerned that Jaime could become “overwhelmed” by the pressure of constantly trying to live up to those expectations.

Alcaraz told Moluskein back in March:

"I worry that people might overwhelm him too much. I don’t like people pressuring him just because he’s my brother. He’s too young to be labeled as the ‘next Carlos Alcaraz.’ It’s tough to have those expectations placed on him."

"For now, he’s doing great, and I’m proud of him. I’m not home much, but when I’m with him, I try to support him, as well as all my siblings," he added.

For now, Alcaraz’s focus is firmly on his upcoming match against Novak Djokovic. On paper, as the second seed, he enters as the favorite, but facing Djokovic is never straightforward, and he will need to be at his absolute best to come out on top.

