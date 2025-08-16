Carlos Alcaraz treated to wonderful update from brother Jaime as 14 y/o wins junior tennis title ahead of World No. 2's Cincinnati Open SF

Carlos Alcaraz's brother, Jaime, who hopes to follow in the footsteps of his older brother, won the Under-14 Antonio Hernandez Cup's doubles title on August 16, ahead of the semifinals of the Cincinnati Open. The event is a part of Tennis Europe's Junior Tour and was held in the Emilio Sanchez Tennis Academy in Barcelona, Spain.

Jaime, who is the youngest of the four Alcaraz brothers, already has some notable moments in his tennis career. The youngster won the Rafa Nadal tour heat in 2023 and also qualified for the ITF World Junior Tennis Finals representing Spain, which the world No. 2 also played in eight years ago.

Even though the 14-year-old lost in the Round 1 finals against France, he redeemed himself in the Antonio Hernandez Cup and won the title alongside teammate Stefan Shangichev. The tennis academy posted pictures of their win on their Instagram story.

Screenshots via stories @emilio_sanchez_academy_bcn on Instagram dated August 16, 2025.

Carlos Alcaraz, on the other hand, cruised past Andrey Rublev in 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 in the quarterfinals and will be taking on Alexander Zverev in the semifinal match at Ohio later tonight.

Carlos Alcaraz wants tennis fans to leave brother Jaime alone

Carlos Alcaraz, as a caring older brother, demanded that his younger brother Jaime be left alone by tennis fans and allowed him to be free of the pressure of matching up to his level. During a press conference in Riyadh last year, while competing at the Six Kings Slam, he expressed his distaste for people already comparing the two.

“Yeah he plays well, I’m not gonna lie. He’s getting to a really good level. But honestly there are a lot of people around, a lot of videos and accounts from social media that are saying that he’s going to be similar to his brother and I don’t really like that you know in that way,” he said.

The world No. 2 added that the premature comparison worries him as he fears that Jaime would be under a lot of pressure and scrutiny at a very early age.

“I just want all the people or all the social media to just leave him alone because he plays well but it’s not the best. So for me, I’m a little bit worried for the people who are around him during the tournament that they're gonna go to watch him because he’s my brother and then he'll probably put pressure on himself,” he added.

However, Carlos Alcaraz also expressed his wish to play Jaime on the pro tour, a few years down the line.

