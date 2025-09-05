Why is Cliff Drysdale not commentating on Naomi Osaka vs Amanda Anisimova US Open SF? All you need to know about the legendary broadcaster

Cliff Drysdale has been a prominent voice in tennis for many years, particularly at the 2025 US Open, where his clear and insightful commentary has stood out. However, he is not covering the semifinal match between Amanda Anisimova and Naomi Osaka, and there is a reason for his absence.

Drysdale, originally from South Africa, was a professional tennis player during the 1960s and early 1970s. Over the course of his career, he captured 23 singles titles and six doubles titles, with five of his singles victories coming in the Open Era.

He enjoyed a strong singles career, highlighted by his best Grand Slam performance at the 1965 US Open, where he reached the final before falling to Manuel Santana. That would be his only appearance in a singles Slam final. He also recorded two semifinal runs at the French Open (1965, 1966), two at Wimbledon (1965, 1966), and reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in 1971.

Drysdale’s greatest career achievement arguably came in doubles, when he captured a Grand Slam title at the 1972 US Open alongside partner Roger Taylor. Less widely known is his role as a pioneer of the two-handed backhand, a stroke that has since become one of the most common in the modern game.

Cliff Drysdale made perhaps his most lasting impact off the court as one of the founders of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) in 1972, working alongside former pro and promoter Jack Kramer and player-lawyer-agent Donald Dell. He went on to serve as the organization’s first president.

The South African-born American retired from the sport in 1980, leaving behind a rich legacy, and later became a naturalized U.S. citizen. He went on to serve as a tennis commentator for ESPN from the network’s inception, becoming its longest-serving voice in 2019.

His final broadcast came during the 2025 US Open semifinal between Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula on Thursday, September 4, after which ESPN gave him a warm send-off. That is also the reason he was not on commentary for the Naomi Osaka vs. Amanda Anisimova semifinal, which was the second women’s match of the day.

