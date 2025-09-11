"Don't think Novak Djokovic wants to keep playing" - Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs sends ominous message about Serb after US Open heartbreak

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs recently assessed Novak Djokovic's future in tennis following the Serb's semifinal exit from the 2025 US Open. According to Stubbs, next year's Australian Open is likely to mark the 24-time Major champion's farewell campaign.

The Serb reached the semifinals of all four Slams this year. In Melbourne, he retired mid-match against Alexander Zverev with an injury. At both Roland Garros and Wimbledon, Jannik Sinner dispatched him in straight sets, and most recently, at Flushing Meadows, eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz dashed his hopes.

Rennae Stubbs, a former doubles No. 1 who coached Serena Williams for the 2022 US Open, opined on her podcast that it's nearly impossible for Novak Djokovic to defeat Sinner and Alcaraz at future Majors.

"I feel like the Australian Open is going to be his last major tournament to play. I don’t think he wants to keep playing after that and have to go through the French Open. He is so good on every surface but I can’t see him beating these guys over five sets on clay and then to go to Wimbledon again," Stubbs said on The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast.

The six-time Slam winner (four women's doubles and two mixed doubles Majors) went on to explain why the 2026 Australian Open would be the "perfect" event for the Serb to call it a day. The former ATP No. 1 is a record 10-time champion in Melbourne.

"I feel like the Australian Open would be a great way to finish his career. It’s where his Grand Slam titles started. We know the mercurial side to the Australian Open and what it has meant to him. It has been love or hate, which seems perfect for his career in a lot of ways," Stubbs added.

"I ran out of gas" - Novak Djokovic on loss to Carlos Alcaraz in US Open 2025 SF

Novak Djokovic (left) embraces Carlos Alcaraz (right) after losing to the Spaniard in the men's singles semifinals of the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)

During his press conference in the aftermath of his 4-6, 6-7(4), 2-6 semifinal loss to Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 US Open, Novak Djokovic explained that he couldn't keep up with the physicality of the Spaniard. He also delivered a stark assessment of future matchups against Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at the Majors. The Serb said:

"I lost three out of four Slams in semis against these guys, so they're just too good, playing on a really high level. Unfortunately, I ran out of gas after the second set. I think I had enough energy to battle him and to keep up with his rhythm for two sets. After that I was gassed out, and he kept going. That's kind of what I felt this year also with Jannik. Yeah, best-of-five makes it very, very difficult for me to play them, particularly if it's the end stages of the Grand Slam."

The ATP No. 4's next competitive outing is likely to come at the Hellenic Championship in Athens, Greece, later this year. The new ATP 250 event is set to replace the one that previously used to be held in Belgrade, the capital of Djokovic's home country Serbia. Interestingly, the Serb has relocated to Athens with his family.

