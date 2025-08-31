US Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (8) Amanda Anisimova vs (18) Beatriz Haddad Maia
Date: September 1, 2025
Tournament: 2025 US Open
Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)
Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $90,000,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS
Amanda Anisimova vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview
Eighth seed Amanda Anisimova will face off against 18th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the fourth round (Round of 16) of the 2025 US Open in New York on Monday, September 1.
The American quickly put her Wimbledon heartbreak behind her and turned her attention to the North American hardcourt swing, starting with the Canadian Open and then Cincinnati. She arrived in New York with momentum, opening her campaign against Kimberly Birrell before defeating Maya Joint and Jaqueline Cristian.
Meanwhile, Haddad Maia has had a rather underwhelming season, with her best results being a semifinal run in Strasbourg and a quarterfinal showing in Bad Homburg.
The Brazilian competed at the Monterrey Open ahead of the US Open, where she suffered a disappointing first-round exit. In New York, however, she found her rhythm, defeating Sonay Kartal, Viktorija Golubic, and Maria Sakkari to book her place in the fourth round.
Amanda Anisimova vs Beatriz Haddad Maia head-to-head
This will be their fourth meeting, with Anisimova holding a 2-1 lead in the head-to-head. She claimed victories in Bogota (2019) and Doha (2022), while Haddad Maia earned her lone win in Adelaide (2023).
Amanda Anisimova vs Beatriz Haddad Maia odds
(Odds will be added once available)
Amanda Anisimova vs Beatriz Haddad Maia prediction
Amanda Anisimova meets Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia in the fourth round of the 2025 US Open, with both players eyeing a place in the quarterfinals. Anisimova will look to impose her aggressive baseline game, built around flat, penetrating groundstrokes and the ability to hit winners off both wings. When she’s striking cleanly, she can take the racquet out of her opponent’s hands and dictate the tempo.
Haddad Maia, by contrast, thrives on consistency and variety. The left-hander uses heavy topspin, smart court positioning, and a solid serve to frustrate opponents and extend rallies. She’ll aim to disrupt Anisimova’s rhythm, draw errors, and turn the match into a physical test.
If Anisimova can keep her composure and stay disciplined, she has the firepower to hit through Haddad Maia and control the contest. But if her level dips, Haddad Maia’s steadiness and ability to grind could turn this into a long battle.
Pick: Anisimova to win in straight sets