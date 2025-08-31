US Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs (13) Ekaterina Alexandrova

Date: September 1, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Iga Swiatek vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview

Iga Swiatek pictured at the 2025 US Open | Image Source: Getty

Second seed Iga Swiatek will face off against 13th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the fourth round (Round of 16) of the 2025 US Open in New York on Monday, September 1.

Swiatek’s 2025 season has been a mix of highs and lows. She fell short at the Australian Open and was unable to defend her French Open title, but her consistency has remained impressive, with quarterfinal or semifinal finishes at most events.

The real turning point came at Wimbledon earlier in July, where the Pole defied expectations on what many considered her weakest surface to capture the title. She followed that up with a triumph in Cincinnati before arriving in New York, where she got past Emiliana Arango, Suzan Lamens, and 29th seed Anna Kalinskaya to book her place in the fourth round.

Ekaterina Alexandrova pictured at the 2025 US Open | Image Source: Getty

While Alexandrova has only captured one title in the 2025 season, she has shown commendable consistency. She lifted the trophy in Linz and reached the final in Monterrey. She also advanced to the semifinals in Qatar, Charleston, the Boss Open, and the Libema Open, along with quarterfinal runs in Bad Homburg and Hamburg (Bitpanda Open).

The Russian arrived in New York following a runner-up finish in Monterrey and went on to beat Anastasija Sevastova, Wang Xinyu, and Laura Siegemund to book a showdown with Swiatek.

Iga Swiatek vs Ekaterina Alexandrova head-to-head

This will be the pair’s seventh meeting on the WTA Tour, with Swiatek holding a 4-2 lead in their head-to-head. The Pole has triumphed in Ostrava (2022), Madrid (2023), Doha (2024), and Bad Homburg (2025), while Alexandrova’s wins came at the 2021 Australian Open and the 2024 Miami Open.

Iga Swiatek vs Ekaterina Alexandrova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek TBU TBU TBU Ekaterina Alexandrova TBU TBU TBU

(Odds will be added once available)

Iga Swiatek vs Ekaterina Alexandrova prediction

Iga Swiatek meets Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova in the fourth round of the 2025 US Open, and the Pole enters as the strong favorite. Her game is tailor-made for hard courts: heavy topspin from the baseline, a forehand that can dictate rallies, and the movement to turn defense into offense with ease.

Alexandrova, however, brings the kind of flat, first-strike tennis that can trouble anyone on a given day. Armed with a powerful serve and quick, aggressive groundstrokes, she’ll look to shorten rallies and prevent Swiatek from settling into her patterns.

For Swiatek, keeping her return sharp and staying patient will be key to weathering Alexandrova’s bursts of aggression. If she maintains her usual intensity, she should control the exchanges and move one step closer to another deep run in New York. The Pole’s form and reliability make her the clear favorite heading into this matchup.

Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets.

