Who is Brooks Nader, the supermodel who is allegedly dating Carlos Alcaraz? All you need to know

Carlos Alcaraz is at the center of the news in the tennis world right now, having won the US Open after a near-perfect campaign. Along with his success on the court, the dating rumors between the Spaniard and swimsuit model Brooks Nader have gradually started to get traction.

Nader, who is 28, is a prominent figure in the fashion world and first came into the limelight when she won the "Swim Search" in 2019, which was a casting selection for models for Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue. The American model regularly featured in the magazine in the subsequent years, before making it to the cover of the magazine along with the likes of Kim Petras and Magan Fox.

Nader was previously linked in reports to be dating Jannik Sinner, but recent developments have seen the reports linking Carlos Alcaraz as the player with whom the American is reportedly dating. In a recent interview, one of Nader's four sisters, Grace Ann, revealed that the Spaniard was indeed "the man of the hour" when asked about dating speculations between her sister and a tennis player.

"The rumors are true. Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he’s the man of the hour," Grace said.

Yet to meet Alcaraz, Grace Ann has expressed her wish to meet with the newly crowned World No.1 in the near future.

"I am dying to. Such a cutie," she said.

Brooks Nader was married to Billy Haire, with the pair getting divorced in 2022 after three years of married life.

"I am looking for someone"- Carlos Alcaraz on his dating life earlier this year

2025 US Open Champion Carlos Alcaraz (Source: Getty)

Dating speculations regarding Carlos Alcaraz have always been a hot topic in the world of tennis, even before the rumors with Brook Nader surfaced. Earlier this year, the Spaniard had confirmed in an interview that he was single and was looking for someone, but the hectic schedule of tennis did not make it possible.

"No, I am single. I am looking for someone. It can be difficult as a tennis player to meet the right person because you are travelling all the time." said Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz had pointed out the difficulties of dating live as a tennis player in an interview back in 2023 as well, citing constant travel as one of the toughest challenges.

"It’s complicated, never staying in one place. It’s hard to find the person who can share things with you if you’re always in different parts of the world," Alcaraz said in 2023

Having won the US Open, Carlos Alcaraz's next event would likely be in Tokyo for the Japan Open, followed by the Masters 1000 event in Shanghai.

