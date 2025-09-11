5 tennis players who rocked the blonde look ft. Roger Federer, Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz's hair has been the buzzing conversation among tennis fans since the 2025 US Open kicked off. Following his buzzcut, the Spaniard debuted a bold blonde look, fresh off his second US Open title win on Sunday.

What appears to be potentially a new trend set by the 22-year-old, tennis has not been unfamiliar to blonde trendsetters in the past. From Roger Federer to Amanda Anisimova, many prominent tennis stars have made statements with their blonde hair looks on the court.

Let us take a look at some of the players who have rocked the blonde hair transformation over the years:

5 tennis players who stunned with blonde looks

#5. Fabio Fognini

Fabio Fognini with blonde hair at Wimbledon 2024 - Image Source: Getty

Fabio Fognini established that he likes to be experimental with his hairstyle when he lifted the winner's trophy at the Mifel Tennis Open (Los Cabos Open) in 2018, donning a beaded mini section braids. However, the former ATP star's most drastic hair change came during the 2024 Wimbledon.

The Italian traded his dark hair for a stunning platinum blonde as he walked out on Court 16 to take on Luca Van Assche in the first round of the tournament on July 1, 2024. He continued to rock the look at the end of the year, showing off his hair at the US Open, followed by the China Open, but transitioned to his natural hair as the 2025 season commenced.

#4. Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz's blonde look at the Rolex Paris Masters 2024 - Image Source: Getty

Perhaps the most unexpected addition to this list would be Taylor Fritz, who is usually seen in very predictable looks on the court. He countered all assumptions as he turned up in a middle-parted blonde hair look at the 2024 Rolex Paris Masters.

The American was first spotted wearing the hair at DJ Kygo's concert at the Hollywood Bowl in mid-October last year. He admitted that he always contemplated going blonde and finally mustered up the courage.

"I've polled it every year at the Australian Open. I thought it was funny, and I expected to just buzz it if I hated it, but I don't hate it," he said, via Tennis.com.

However, Fritz's blond era did not last long enough as he bid adieu to the hairstyle shortly after, in November.

#3. Amanda Anisimova

Amanda Anisimova at the Roland Garros 2024 - Image Source: Getty

Amanda Amisimova, who had a remarkable run at the 2025 US Open, was traditionally blonde. However, she stunned fans after making a transition to brunette hair towards the end of last year.

After taking a hiatus due to mental health challenges, Anisimova returned to the pro tour in 2023. She rocked her blonde hair over the years and produced some extraordinary performances, including a final run at the Canadian Open in 2023.

However, a major shift in her hair and career was due, as the WTA star announced going to the 'dark side' through an Instagram story. Since this transformation, Anisimova won her first WTA 1000 title, followed by her back-to-back major finals at Wimbledon and the US Open.

#2. Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz with his trophy at the 2025 US Open - Image Source: Getty

The newest addition to the list, Carlos Alcaraz, started a buzz with his haircut at the US Open this year. He later revealed that the haircut was unintentional and a result of a mishap by his older brother, Alvaro.

“My brother just – he misunderstood with the machine. He just cut it. Then, the only way to fix it was just to shave it off. To be honest, it’s not that bad, I guess,” said Alcaraz during his first round's post-match press conference.

However, two days after defeating Jannik Sinner to lift the title in New York, the Spaniard stunned his fans with a platinum blonde buzzcut. Alongside adding his name to the list of trendsetters, Alcaraz reclaimed his spot as the World No. 1 for the first time since 2023.

#1. Roger Federer

Roger Federer at the 2005 US Open - Image Source: Getty

It is only fair that one of the most prominent style icons in the sport, Roger Federer, had a shocking hair transformation once in his life. The Swiss did not disappoint in this front as well, as he had a brief tryst with blonde hair during his early professional years.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion transformed his luscious brown hair into beach blonde hair tips while winning the 1998 Orange Bowl till the beginning of 1999. Sharing his history of hair transformations, Federer said, via Tennis World USA:

"It's weird and funny at the same time. Because along the years I lived all these things. My hair is shorter now. I tried anything. I got blonde hair, I wanted red hair, then I thought it was a bit excessive and I changed idea."

Hence, it is reasonable to say that Alcaraz might have drawn inspiration from Federer for his new hair look.

