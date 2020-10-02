Roland Garros: Novak Djokovic vs Daniel Galan preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Novak Djokovic vs Daniel Galan

Date: 3 October 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - NBC / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Advertisement

Also check out: The Complete French Open 2020 Schedule

Novak Djokovic vs Daniel Galan preview

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has been in excellent form throughout 2020, boasting of an incredible win-loss ratio of 33-1. He has looked imperious at Roland Garros too, losing just 10 games combined in his two matches so far.

Djokovic ran through Ricardas Berankis in the second round, winning with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 scoreline. He was just as good in his opening game against Mikael Ymer; coming off a victory at the Rome Masters, the Serb started his campaign in Paris with a 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 win.

Djokovic has been involved in a bunch of controversies this year, including the US Open default that gave him the one blip in his record. However, his on-court play seems to have been unaffected by those incidents.

From lucky loser to BIG winner 👏



🇨🇴 Daniel Elahi Galan continues his dream run and will now face top seed Novak Djokovic.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/ENOE7dbbwx — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 1, 2020

Qualifier Daniel Galan, on his part, has had a dream campaign at Roland Garros so far. He went through two qualifying rounds without dropping a set, before losing to Henri Laaksonen in the final round. But he was picked as a lucky loser, thus entering the main draw at a Major for the first time in his career.

Advertisement

Galan had a tough test in the form of World No. 72 Cameron Norrie in the first round. However, the Colombian fought through the five-setter, clinching a 4-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 win on his Roland Garros debut.

He followed that up with an excellent performance against World No. 47 Tennys Sandgren, dispatching him in straight sets with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 scoreline.

Novak Djokovic vs Daniel Galan head-to-head

Novak Djokovic and Daniel Galan have not faced off on tour so far. Their head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Novak Djokovic vs Daniel Galan prediction

Novak Djokovic looks unstoppable at the moment. The misfortune at the US Open only seems to have spurred him on – he's lost just one set in seven matches since the incident.

The Serb's machine-like baseline play has looked perfect in Paris, and his serve is picking up too. The Serb hit just two aces in the first round against Ymer, but then fired 10 against Berankis.

Daniel Galan does have a reputation of spoiling the party for the big players though. Last year he beat top seed Steve Johnson in straight sets in Houston, and this year he's doing the same on clay.

Galan moves well on red dirt and can hit accurate, consistent groundstrokes off both wings. His one-handed backhand is a weapon, but it's his commanding forehand that the World No. 1 will be wary of.

All that said, the Djokovic juggernaut looks too powerful at the moment. It will take a special performance from Galan to stop it, and that is far easier said than done.

Prediction: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.