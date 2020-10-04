Roland Garros: Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov

Date: 5 October 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov preview

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic looks to strengthen his bid for an 18th Grand Slam title and second French Open trophy as he takes on No. 15 seed Karen Khachanov in the fourth round at Roland Garros on Monday.

For all his controversies off the court, Novak Djokovic has been in incredible form on it. The 33-year-old has won four titles including the Australian Open during the stop-start 2020 season, with the bizarre disqualification at the US Open last month being his only loss of the year.

Djokovic has carried over his solid form on hardcourts to clay as he won the Rome Masters and has progressed comfortably so far at Roland Garros. His latest opponent, Russia's Karen Khachanov, however, is going to be a sterner test than any the Serb has faced in Paris so far.

Novak Djokovic(L) and Karen Khachanov at the 2018 Paris Masters

Khachanov has largely struggled following the lockdown, having failed to make it this deep into a tournament since the tour's resumption. After an underwhelming American hardcourt season, the Russian followed it up with more disappointment on European clay in Rome and Hamburg.

However, Khachanov has looked more solid with his serve and from the back of the court in Paris, winning his early round matches without too many difficulties. This included a relatively comfortable third-round victory over No. 20 seed Cristian Garin.

Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head

The meeting at Roland Garros will be the fifth between the two players, with Novak Djokovic currently leading the head-to-head 3-1. The pair met twice in the space of four months before the lockdown, with Djokovic prevailing in straight sets in both the encounters.

Khachanov did, however, defeat Novak Djokovic 7-5 6-4 in the final of the Paris Masters in 2018 to win the biggest title of his career, following a straight sets loss to the Serb at Wimbledon the same year.

The pair have never previously met on clay.

Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov prediction

Novak Djokovic at the 2020 French Open

Khachanov already possessed the ability to hit topspin-heavy forehands on clay, but his ability to also hit through the ball, coupled with a massive first serve, make him a particularly tricky opponent in the cold conditions at this year's French Open.

Djokovic, however, looks unstoppable at the moment and his fabled consistency from the baseline has been on full display in Paris so far.

Having remarkably improved his serving over the past few years, the Serb has created it into a weapon for himself. The 33-year-old will also face no issues redirecting the pace of Khachanov's powerful groundstrokes to take control of the rallies.

Khachanov's tendency to have lapses in concentration will also be a huge disadvantage against his machine-like opponent.

Given his blistering form in 2020, it is hard to see anything but a Novak Djokovic win on Monday, no matter what kind of challenge is put up by the 24-year-old Khachanov.

Prediction: Novak Djokovic to win in straight-sets.