Roland Garros: Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Carreno Busta preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Carreno Busta

Date: 7 October 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports Select / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Carreno Busta preview

Novak Djokovic returns a ball

Novak Djokovic will be looking to strengthen his bid for a second French Open title when he takes on 17th seed Pablo Carreno Busta in his quarterfinal match on Wednesday.

Coming off a record-breaking 36th Masters 1000 title in Rome, Djokovic has been in top form in Paris. The Serb dropped just 11 games in his first three matches as he delivered emphatic straight-sets wins over Mikael Ymer, Ricardas Berankis and Daniel Galan. Djokovic also achieved a special milestone with his second-round victory, becoming the only player after 20-time Major winner Roger Federer to have registered at least 70 wins at all the four Slams.

With more records in his sights this week, including a Double Career Grand Slam, the Serb was at his best against Russia's Karen Khachanov in the fourth round on Monday. Djokovic redirected his big-hitting opponent's pace without trouble and showed terrific shot-making ability as he struck 44 winners past Khachanov to register another straight-sets win.

Djokovic's next opponent, US Open semifinalist Pablo Carreno Busta, is one of the best claycourt players on tour right now.

Carreno Busta was spotless in his first two matches, winning both in straight sets. The Spaniard then had a tough outing against World No. 10 Roberto Bautista Agut, but put up a strong-willed performance to eke out a win in four close sets.

Carreno Busta had a far easier opponent in his fourth-round match, qualifier Daniel Altmaier, whom he beat in convincing fashion. The former World No. 10 has had a fine week in Paris, using his groundstroke depth to his advantage in the heavy conditions.

The Spaniard's consistent style of play will be a good test for Djokovic's impregnable defense on Wednesday, in a rematch of the pair's infamous encounter at the 2020 US Open.

Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Carreno Busta head-to-head

Novak Djokovic was defaulted in his last match against Pablo Carreno Busta at the US Open

The quarterfinal matchup in Paris is the fifth meeting between the two players, and Novak Djokovic leads the head-to-head 3-1 over Pablo Carreno Busta.

The pair met at the US Open a month ago in a highly controversial and bizarre match. After failing to convert three set points on the Spaniard's serve in the first set, Novak Djokovic accidentally hit a lineswoman with the ball in anger and found himself disqualified from the tournament.

Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Carreno Busta prediction

Pablo Carreno Busta hits a backhand

Novak Djokovic will be looking for some good-old fashioned revenge against Pablo Carreno Busta, who had indirectly prompted the Serb's default at Flushing Meadows by saving all those set points.

Undoubtedly one of the two players to beat in Paris so far, the World No. 1 will be looking to shrink the court with his efficient hitting. Djokovic is an expert at opening up the court with angles and drop shots, and is expected to be on top of Carreno Busta in their exchanges on Wednesday.

The Spaniard is solid in all departments of the game, and might put pressure on Djokovic in some of the neutral rallies. However, it is unlikely that Carreno Busta would be able to sustain that pressure over the course of a best-of-five sets match.

Prediction: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.