Roland Garros: Novak Djokovic vs Ricardas Berankis preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Novak Djokovic vs Ricardas Berankis

Date: 1 October 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - NBC / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Advertisement

Also check out: The Complete French Open 2020 Schedule

Novak Djokovic vs Ricardas Berankis preview

While World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has been engulfed in a spate of controversies this year, his on-court exploits have been at the highest level throughout 2020. Djokovic has an astounding win-loss record of 32-1 for the season, and the only blip in that stat came through his disqualification at the US Open.

The Serb started his Roland Garros campaign with a near-perfect performance against Mikael Ymer on Tuesday, winning 6-0, 6-2, 6-3. Djokovic would be keen to build on that and get his second title at the French Open, thus completing his double Career Grand Slam.

While he has had a solid record in Paris over the last decade, the 33-year-old has won just one title at the claycourt Slam so far.

Djokovic career R128 at Roland Garros:



16-0 matches

46-2 sets

285-136 games

longest match: 2h29m https://t.co/nJiG8E6AOA — ɛռʀɨƈօ ʍǟʀɨǟ ʀɨʋǟ (@enricomariariva) September 29, 2020

Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis had a decent campaign at the US Open this year, making it to the third round where he was taken down by eventual semifinalist Pablo Carreno Busta. The 30-year-old produced an excellent performance in his opening game in Paris, cruising to a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 win against Hugo Dellien.

Novak Djokovic vs Ricardas Berankis head-to-head

Novak Djokovic and Ricardas Berankis have met twice on tour so far, with the Serb leading the head-to-head 2-0. Their first encounter was in the first round of US Open 2013, where Djokovic won 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

The second game was very recent, at the Cincinnati Masters this year. The World No. 1 won in straight sets again, but with a slightly tighter scoreline of 7-6(2), 6-4.

The duo have not locked horns on clay so far.

Novak Djokovic vs Ricardas Berankis prediction

Novak Djokovic has been in imperious form recently, and has refused to slow down despite all the criticism that has come his way this year. His machine-like baseline play has only gotten better, while his serve has become more reliable as well.

The Serb's footwork will be crucial on the slower than normal claycourts in Paris this year. And he seemed to be moving brilliantly in his opener against Ymer on Tuesday.

Can Ricardas Berankis cause an upset against Novak Djokovic?

Ricardas Berankis has his task cut out, but he won't be short of spirit. The fact that he pushed the Serb to a tiebreak at the Cincinnati Masters is likely to give him a boost in this game.

The Lithuanian won a whopping 82% of his first-serve points against Dellien, while also saving six out of six break points. This is Breankis' first-ever appearance in the second round at Roland Garros though, so the inexperience coupled with the quality of his opponent might eventually prove too much to overcome.

Prediction: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.