Roland Garros: Sofia Kenin vs Fiona Ferro preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Fixture: (4) Sofia Kenin vs Fiona Ferro

Date: 5 October 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - NBC / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Sofia Kenin vs Fiona Ferro preview

Fourth seed Sofia Kenin will look to make her first quarter-final at Roland Garros when she takes on the 49th-ranked Fiona Ferro in a fourth-round clash in Paris on Monday.

After her struggles on the tour restart, Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin finally seems to have got her rhythm back. Sofia Kenin was stretched to three sets in her first two matches at Roland Garros, but the 21-year-old was back to her menacing form against the 142nd-ranked Irina Bara.

Her 34 winners against 25 unforced errors were reminiscent of her memorable run in Melbourne and Lyon at the start of the season, both places where she won the title. The fact that the World No. 6 still had scope to improve her game as she seeks to reach the latter stages of the French Open 2020 makes her even more dangerous for any of her future opponents.

For Fiona Ferro, this is her career-best showing in a Grand Slam. It has come on the back of her title win on the claycourts of Palermo after tour resumption. Ferro has played only five tournaments this year, and her win-loss record in 2020 stands at 9-5. But five of those wins came at Palermo alone, proving how confidently she strikes the ball now.

Ferro has displayed her ability throughout her campaign in Roland Garros. It was especially evident in her three-set upset of the in-form 14th seed Elena Rybakina who finished runner-up at Strasbourg a week back. Losing the second set didn't deter her and she was able to rebound for a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 win. Against Istanbul champion Patricia Maria Tig too, Ferro exhibited her fighting spirit in a gritty 7-6(7), 4-6, 6-0 victory.

Sofia Kenin vs Fiona Ferro head-to-head

Sofia Kenin holds a 1-0 edge over Fiona Ferro in their head-to-head rivalry having got the better of the Frenchwoman in a 7-5, 6-2 win on the claycourts of Charleston in 2017.

Sofia Kenin vs Fiona Ferro prediction

Fiona Ferro

Since joining forces with trainer Emmanuel Planque, Fiona Ferro has turned over a new leaf. She claims to have become more professional now, and tries to remain positive and calm even when things don't go her way. This change in attitude along with a newfound belief has been a big reason for her turnaround in the past couple of months.

Ferro has thus been able to push herself even when she has lost a set. This approach will help her as she takes on the 21-year-old Kenin who has beaten her in the past.

Ferro can hit a big forehand with depth and precision even under pressure, which played a big role in her upset against Rybakina. Most importantly, the Frenchwoman is comfortable playing on clay and moves very well.

The 23-year-old will have to impose her aggressive game on Kenin and make her rush into finishing points - something that contributed to a slew of unforced errors for the Moscow-born American in her first two matches.

However, with Kenin showing signs of resurgence in her last match, it might not be as easy a task as it looks on paper. If Kenin comes out striking the ball in the same fashion, Ferro might not get a lot of chances to put her into trouble. Besides, Kenin can also efficiently mix up her game with a plethora of dropshots to break her opponent's momentum.

All in all, Kenin's big-match playing experience will help her come though even if Ferro provides some stiff resistance.

Prediction: Sofia Kenin to win in three sets