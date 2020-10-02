Roland Garros: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Aljaz Bedene preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Aljaz Bedene

Date: 3 October 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports/Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Aljaz Bedene preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas hits a forehand.

World No.6 Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene for a place in the second week of the French Open on Saturday.

The fifth seed survived a huge scare in his opening match, as his opponent Jaume Munar made a flying start to lead the Greek by two-sets-to-love. However, Tsitsipas eventually pulled things back with the help of his scorching forehand and secured the win in five sets to reach the second round.

The first-round match was the first time in a Major that the fifth seed had been forced to rally from a two-sets-down deficit. Tsitsipas put his slow start behind himself as he took on Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas in the second round - a player he had beat last week in Hamburg.

Tsitsipas was seamless with his shot placement in this match and never let his focus dwindle in what was a convincing straight sets victory. He has delivered progressively improved results on the terre battue in the previous three editions of the tournament, having failed in the first round in his debut in 2017 and to eventual runner-up Dominic Thiem in the second round in 2018.

In 2019, Tsitsipas lost a five-set epic against former World No.3 Stan Wawrinka in the round-of-16.

Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene has also been made to work during this week at Roland Garros. The former World No.43 avoided a hat-trick of first-round losses at the French Open with an inspired four-set win over wildcard Arthur Rinderknech. The Slovenian then beat qualifier Nikola Milojevic in a similar fashion to reach the third round of the French Open.

Bedene is a solid and consistent player but is clearly inexperienced at the big stage. The World No.56 has never advanced past the third round of a Major tournament.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Aljaz Bedene head-to-head

Aljaz Bedene beat Stefanos Tsitsipas earlier this year in Rotterdam.

Aljaz Bedene leads Stefanos Tsitsipas by a margin of 1-0 in the head-to-head. Their only encounter came in the round-of-16 at the Rotterdam Open, where Bedene beat Tsitsipas in straight sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Aljaz Bedene prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas is looking to better his result from last year's appearance.

Tsitsipas has looked like the full-package at several points of the last two weeks in Hamburg and Paris. The Greek is never afraid to take the initiative by charging the net when his big forehand prompts a short reply from the opponent. While he suffers with his backhand swing on the return, he has shown a slight improvement in that department of his game during his second-round win over Cuevas.

Bedene is also a talented player and is well-known for the easy depth he puts on his groundstrokes off both wings. The Slovenian has a very accurate service and can create some amazing angles from the back of the court. All-in-all, he has an all-court game just like Tsitsipas.

Tsitsipas' mental strength will be put to the test in his third-round encounter against Bedene. The Greek had suffered meltdowns at the 2020 US Open where he wasted 6 match points to lose to Croatia's Borna Coric, and at the Hamburg Open, where he lost the championship match to Andrey Rublev despite having served for the match.

If Tsitsipas can oust Bedene without going the full distance, it might do wonders to his belief about going deep into the tournament this year.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets