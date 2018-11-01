Rolex Paris Masters Day 3: Novak Djokovic becomes World No. 1 following Nadal's withdrawal, Roger Federer handed walkover

Utkarsha Mitra FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 6 // 01 Nov 2018, 10:18 IST

Rolex Paris Masters - Previews

The 2018 edition of Rolex Paris Masters is one of its most intriguing in a while. With the Race to London heating up in its final week, Roger Federer chasing his 100th career title and Novak Djokovic gunning to dethrone Rafael Nadal from the top, the ATP tour has had its plate full.

Federer, beginning his attempt to win a 100th title, did not have to pick up the racket to beat Milos Raonic. The 27-year-old Canadian, whose career has lately been marred by injuries, withdrew from the anticipated second round clash due to the elbow injury that he suffered during his opening round match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Federer's third-round opponent, Fabio Fognini was dealt the same hand during his second round match as his Hungarian opponent Marton Fucsovics handed him a walkover. This makes for an interesting match-up as neither Federer nor Fognini has enjoyed a good run at the season's final Masters by their standards. Federer has failed to reach the quarterfinals on 5 out of his 12 appearances, while Fognini has won just one match in his 6 outings.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal withdrew from his opening round match against compatriot Fernando Verdasco, thereby making sure that Djokovic will overtake him for the top spot come Monday, November 5th. Djokovic's ascension to the top from outside the top 20 will mark the biggest jump to the top in a season since Marat Safin rose from 38 in February, 2000 to claim the top spot in November.

Nadal's withdrawal opened up opportunities for lucky-loser Malek Jaziri of Tunisia. Jaziri, enjoying a good run of form lately, made good use of his luck and defeated Verdasco 76(5) 16 63 to set up a third round clash against defending champion Jack Sock. Sock, who's suffered a terrible season in singles following his monumental effort last season to win Paris Masters and qualify for London, looked comfortable in his 63 63 win over an in-form Richard Gasquet.

At the start of the day's play, Kei Nishikori served impeccably, facing zero break points, to beat Adrian Mannarino 75 64 in just 86 minutes. In the third round, Nishikori will face Kevin Anderson for the third time this year (losing both previous encounters). Anderson faced Nikoloz Basilashvili in his opening match, and got the better of the Georgian 63 67(3) 76(3) to extend his H2H lead over him to 3-0 (all matches in 2018).

Chasing his debut London berth, and sitting just 145 points behind Nishikori, American number 1 John Isner hit 33 aces to beat Special Exempt Mikhail Kukushkin 63 67(2) 76(1) and set up a 3rd match-up against Karen Khachanov. In their two previous clashes, they've played a total of 5 tiebreakers with just one set not going the distance.

In the top half of the draw, 4th seeded Alexander Zverev extended his lead over Frances Tiafoe to 3-1 following a 64 64 win which saw multiple break points wasted from both players. In the 104 minute match, the duo combined to convert just 6 out of 23 break points. With this win, the German youngster notched up his 30th hard court win of 2018. Zverev next plays Diego Schwartzman who defeated Spanish qualifier Feliciano Lopez 64 36 75.

Rolex Paris Masters - Day Three

Borna Coric and Dominic Thiem both got off to comfortable wins in their opening matches. 6th seeded Thiem broke Gilles Simon's serve 5 times to win 64 62 in just 84 minutes. 11th seeded Borna Coric defeated Daniil Medvedev for the third time in 2 months to set up a 3rd round clash against ATP Finals qualifier Thiem.

Also, Grigor Dimitrov, working with the legendary Andre Agassi this week, toughed out a first set tiebreaker to beat Roberto Bautista Agut 76(10) 64 and set up a first match-up against Marin Cilic in over two years.

On Day 4, the tournament enters its crucial stages with a flurry of fiery match-ups headlining the day's play. Marin Cilic will take on Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric will compete against Dominic Thiem, and Kevin Anderson will take on Kei Nishikori in an attempt to deny the Japanese a London berth.