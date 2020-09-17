Rome 2020: Simona Halep vs Dayana Yastremska preview, head-to-head & prediction | Italian Open

Match details

Fixture: Simona Halep vs Dayana Yastremska

Date: 18 September 2020

Tournament: Italian Open 2020

Round: Round of 16

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: WTA Premier 5

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €1,771,082

Match timing: TBD

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/ESPN

Simona Halep vs Dayana Yastremska preview

On a 10 match winning streak, Simona Halep will hope to continue her fine form when she takes on Dayana Yastremska in the Round of 16 at the 2020 Italian Open.

World No.2 Simona Halep was given a stern challenge by the spirited Jasmine Paolini, whom she ultimately knocked out in straight sets. Now she will face an even fiercer competitor in Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska.

Dayana Yastremska

20-year-old Yastremska overcame a couple of tough hurdles in the form of Camila Giorgi and Amanda Anisimova. The Ukrainian required three sets and multiple medical time-outs in both matches before emerging victorious.

A set and break down against Anisimova, Yastremska upped her game by several notches to overpower the American. She has displayed some very aggressive tennis right from the start, hitting winners left, right, and center.

That, however, will not be as easy against Simona Halep, who boasts a phenomenal defense. Not only that, but the Romanian also has a far more patient approach to the game than her opponent. This could allow her to tactically outsmart the youngster on a good percentage of the rallies.

Simona Halep surely has one eye on the French Open and will be hoping to have a solid preparation at the event in Rome. Halep looked very rusty at times against Paolini, especially on her serve which was dreadful, but will be pleased with the way she effectively handled the return games.

Interestingly, this will be the second time these two players face off inside three days, having played each other in the doubles event as well. Simona Halep and Monica Niculescu got the better of the duo of Svitolina and Yastremska.

Simona Halep vs Dayana Yastremska head-to-head

Simona Halep

Simona Halep has never faced Dayana Yastremska before and as such the head-to-head is at 0-0.

Simona Halep vs Dayana Yastremska prediction

This match promises to be a litmus test for the French Open ambitions of Simona Halep. The Romanian is playing pretty well but we are yet to see all elements of her game come together consistently.

Meanwhile, Dayana Yastremska will be looking to pick up where she left off against Anisimova. The Ukrainian can be expected to bludgeon winners from the very first point and it will take some effort from Halep to deal with her from the baseline.

Simona Halep

Halep will not be afforded any breathing space by the powerful groundstrokes of Yastremska, and as such, the Romanian must work on elongating the rallies. She will likely do this by employing a lot more slices and topspin heavy forehands.

Trying to close out points at the net is another element that can favor Halep, but at the same time, she will need to do better on her serve or else Yastremska will feast on her delivery.

Halep's superior pedigree on clay and overall experience should help her clinch this match.

Prediction: Halep to win in three sets