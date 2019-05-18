Rome Masters 2019, Semifinals: Novak Djokovic vs Diego Schwartzman, Where to watch & live stream details

World no. 1 Novak Djokovic will take on Argentine Diego Schwartzman in the semifinal of the Rome Masters in Italy.

Djokovic had to battle extremely hard to overcome another Argentine in Juan Martin del Potro in the quarter-final. The world no. 1 saved two match points as he defeated del Potro 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-4.

Djokovic is coming fresh off a victory at the Madrid Masters last week and will look to increase his tally of Masters titles this week.

On the other hand, Diego Schwartzman has battled the odds to reach the semifinal of the tournament. He has not dropped a single set in the tournament so far. He overcame Japan's Kei Nishikori in the previous round to book his place in the semis.

The last time these two took on each other, Djokovic overcame Schwartzman in 5 sets at the French Open in 2017.

Here is everything you need to know about the match:

Match: Novak Djokovic vs Diego Schwartzman, Semifinal

Venue: Rome, Italy

Time: The match will take place at approximately 11:30 IST on May 18.

Where to watch the match in the USA?

ESPN and Tennis Channel will show the match live in the USA.

Where to watch the match in the UK & Europe?

Amazon Prime Video will telecast the match live in the UK. In France and Russia, Eurosport will telecast it, while Sky will show it in Germany. Telefonica (Movistar+) will telecast it live in Spain and TV3 Sport will show it in Denmark.

In Belgium, Bulgaria, Finland, and Greece, Voosport, Max Sport, MTV, and Cosmote Sport will show it respectively.

Where to watch the match in India?

The match will be telecast live on Sony ESPN in India.

Live Stream Details and Info for the match

Live Stream for the match is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service). SonyLiv will stream the match for free for users in India.