Rome Masters: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Filip Krajinovic preview, head-to-head & prediction | Italian Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Filip Krajinovic

Date: 14 September 2020

Tournament: Italian Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €3,465,045

Match timing: 11 am CEST, 2.30 pm IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Ten 2

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Filip Krajinovic preview

Filip Krajinovci at the Adria Tour

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Filip Krajinovic are set to face each other in the first round of the Rome Masters on Monday, amid the return of claycourt tennis during the COVID-19 pandemic.

World No. 21 Auger-Aliassime comes into the match on the back of his best Slam result, at the US Open earlier this month. The Canadian player made it to the second week at Flushing Meadows, defeating the likes of Andy Murray and Corentin Moutet before eventually bowing out to Dominic Thiem in the fourth round.

The 20-year-old was in good nick before the lockdown struck as well, with quarterfinal and semifinal appearances at the ATP Cup and Davis Cup respectively, coupled with a runner-up appearance in Marseille in February.

Auger-Aliassime's opponent, World No. 26 Filip Krajinovic, has no dearth of experience on the ATP tour. The 28-year-old reached the semifinals in Montpellier and Rotterdam earlier this year, losing to Gael Monfils on both occasions.

The Serb also reached the quarterfinals at the Cincinnati Masters (defeating Dominic Thiem along the way) and the third round at the US Open, and will come into this match with plenty of momentum.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Filip Krajinovic head-to-head

The match in Rome will be the second between the two players on the ATP Tour; Filip Krajinovic currently leads the head-to-head 1-0 over Felix Auger Aliassime.

Krajinovic defeated the Canadian in the second round at Rotterdam in 2018, prevailing 6-2 3-6 7-5 in a hard-fought encounter.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Filip Krajinovic prediction

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2019 Fever-Tree Championships

Despite losing his previous meeting against Filip Krajinovic, which was on indoor hardcourt rather than clay, Felix Auger-Aliassime comes into the match with the edge given his steady rise in form over the past few years.

Auger-Aliassime looked very good at the US Open this year, with his all-court game firing on all cylinders. The Canadian's high-quality groundstrokes have consistently produced results on clay, and his ability to hit winners from both wings makes him a formidable opponent for anyone.

Krajinovic's biggest strength is his tenacity and solid baseline play, from where he employs his strong double-handed backhand to take control of rallies. To cause an upset, Krajinovic will have to take the ball on the rise and attack his opponent's serve, but that is easier said than done.

Prediction: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets.