Rome Masters: Matteo Berrettini vs Casper Ruud preview, head-to-head & prediction | Italian Open 2020

Fixture: Matteo Berrettini vs Casper Ruud

Date: 19 September 2020

Tournament: Italian Open 2020

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €3,465,045

Match timing: 12.00 pm CEST, 3.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Sony Six

Matteo Berrettini vs Casper Ruud preview

After a hard-fought win over compatriot Stefano Travaglia, local favorite Matteo Berrettini will take on Norwegian star Casper Ruud in the Italian Open quarterfinals on Saturday.

Berrettini looked in sensational touch against Federico Coria in the second round, cruising through without much trouble. However, he was considerably less sharp on Friday as he was taken to two tiebreakers by the unseeded Travaglia.

Moreover, the Italian wouldn't have fond memories of facing Casper Ruud on clay; the 21-year-old had beaten Berrettini in the second round of the French Open last year.

Casper Ruud

Ruud has been on a bit of a roll in Rome too. He ousted the 11th seed Karen Khachanov in the opening round, and on Friday registered a convincing victory over former US Open champion Marin Cilic.

Casper is ranked No. 34 in the world right now with an impressive win-loss record of 16-7 in 2020, and he would be looking to make a breakthrough at a big event. Before the COVID-19 break, Ruud had captured his maiden ATP title at Buenos Aires, beating Pedro Sousa in the final.

The Norwegian then made it to the third round of the US Open, where he incidentally lost to Matteo Berrettini. Ruud would be keen to avenge that defeat when he locks horns with his Italian rival once again.

Matteo Berrettini vs Casper Ruud head-to-head

Casper Ruud had beaten Matteo Berrettini at the French Open last year

Matteo Berrettini and Casper Ruud are currently tied at 1-1 in the head-to-head. As mentioned above, the two European rising stars have met at two different Grand Slam events over the last one year.

The first meeting ended in Ruud's favor, as he beat Berrettini in straight sets at Roland Garros 2019. Berrettini then knocked the Norwegian out of the 2020 US Open a few weeks ago.

Matteo Berrettini vs Casper Ruud prediction

Even though Matteo Berrettini is yet to beat Casper Ruud on clay, this matchup seems fairly even on paper.

Berrettini struggled a bit against Travaglia, but he is the fourth-seeded player in this competition for a reason. Despite his inconsistent return, the Italian's powerful serve - which can touch the 230 km/h mark - has held him in good stead even on the slow surface. Berrettini's forehand is a formidable weapon too, and he can use it to hit through any opponent.

Ruud meanwhile seems to have a game tailor-made for clay. He can hold his own from the baseline with his topspin-heavy groundstrokes, and is quick enough to retrieve the big shots of his opponents.

This match could end up being a thrilling affair, but if Berrettini's serve and forehand are working he should be expected to come through.

Prediction: Matteo Berrettini to win in three sets.