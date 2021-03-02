Rotterdam 2021: Alex de Minaur vs Kei Nishikori preview, head-to-head & prediction | ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Match details

Fixture: Alex de Minaur vs Kei Nishikori

Date: 3 March 2021

Tournament: ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Rotterdam, The Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €980,580

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Advertisement

Alex de Minaur vs Kei Nishikori preview

Alex de Minaur swept past countryman John Millman in the first round of the 2021 Rotterdam Open, winning 6-1, 6-4 on Tuesday. De Minaur will next take on Kei Nishikori, who defeated seventh-seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in his first-round match on Monday.

That was Nishikori's first win of 2021, and it also snapped his four-match losing streak. More surprisingly, it was the Japanese's first win against a top 20 opponent since his victory over Daniil Medvedev in the 2019 Brisbane Open final.

Nishikori displayed some of his trademark tennis against Auger-Aliassime, matching the youngster blow-for-blow. The 31-year-old took the first set in a tiebreak, but the second was a more straightforward affair as Auger-Aliassime picked up an injury and went down 1-6.

De Minaur, meanwhile, required a little over an hour to get past John Millman. The first set was smooth sailing for the 22-year-old, but Millman fought back well in the second set to draw level from 4-0 down. De Minaur eventually regained his composure though, producing some strong groundstrokes to close out the match 6-1, 6-4.

The young Aussie had a bright start to the year, as he won the title in Antalya. However, he failed to win a single match at the ATP Cup and could manage only two victories at the Australian Open before getting ousted by Fabio Fognini.

Alex de Minaur vs Kei Nishikori head-to-head

Advertisement

Alex de Minaur leads Kei Nishikori in the H2H

Alex de Minaur leads Kei Nishikori 1-0 in the head-to-head. The two faced each other at the US Open in 2019, with the Australian winning in four sets.

Alex de Minaur vs Kei Nishikori prediction

Alex de Minaur enters this match as the favorite on paper, given that he is the higher-ranked player and also in much better form than Kei Nishikori. That said, Nishikori has a wealth of experience which he could put to good use on Wednesday.

The Japanese's backhand could be especially handy in opening up the court against De Minaur. However, Nishikori will have to find a way to end points quickly, as the Aussie is one of the best defenders on tour.

If Nishikori is able to find the lines consistently, he could be in with a chance. But it is unlikely that he will be able to keep up his aggression over three sets - especially when pitted against a player of De Minaur's foot speed and fitness levels.

Prediction: Alex de Minaur to win in three sets.