Rotterdam 2021: Andrey Rublev vs Andy Murray preview, head-to-head & prediction | ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Fixture: Andrey Rublev vs Andy Murray

Date: 3 March 2021

Tournament: ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Rotterdam, The Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €980,580

Match timing: Not before 7.30 pm local time, 12 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Andrey Rublev vs Andy Murray preview

Andrey Rublev had a strong start to his 2021 Rotterdam Open, scoring a straight-sets wins over America's Marcos Giron on Tuesday. The third seed has now set up a round of 16 meeting against former World No. 1 Andy Murray, who notched up his first win of the season against Netherlands' Robin Haase in the first round.

Andy Murray

Murray, a former winner in Rotterdam, would have been happy with his performance as he was able to raise his level at the right time against a spirited opponent. He stayed calm in the pressure situations - especially during the vital second-set tiebreaker - and was able to eke out a victory.

The Brit was solid from the baseline throughout the match, but it was his movement across the court that really stood out. Murray was quick in his approaches and also managed to successfully chase down quite a few dropshots.

While the 33-year-old might not have returned to his very best just yet, there are definitely a few promising signs.

Andrey Rublev vs Andy Murray head-to-head

Andrey Rublev has made a strong start to the season.

Andy Murray leads Andrey Rublev 1-0 in the head-to-head. That said, the Brit's solitary win came way back in 2017, when he a scored straight-sets win in the second round of the Australian Open.

Andrey Rublev vs Andy Murray prediction

Andrey Rublev will be a firm favorite heading into this contest. The youngster has been playing some fine tennis in recent months, challenging the best on a regular basis.

Andy Murray, on the other hand, is yet to find his footing following his return from hip surgery. He has had the occasional big result, but without quite managing to sustain his level for longer periods.

Against Rublev, Murray faces an aggressive baseliner who will look to take control of the match from the get-go. And while the Scot might be able to handle the big serving and relentless hitting for the first few games, he is unlikely to put a dent on his opponent's prospects with a passive approach.

Rublev has looked sharp in his first few matches this season and, at this point, he might just have too much firepower for Murray to handle.

Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win in two tight sets.