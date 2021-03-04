Rotterdam 2021: Andrey Rublev vs Jeremy Chardy preview, head-to-head & prediction | ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Match details

Fixture: Andrey Rublev vs Jeremy Chardy

Date: 5 March 2021

Tournament: ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Rotterdam, The Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €980,580

Match timing: Approx. 3 pm local time, 7.30 pm IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Andrey Rublev vs Jeremy Chardy preview

Andrey Rublev has been made to work hard in the early rounds of the 2021 Rotterdam Open. The fourth seed had has to battle past Andy Murray and Marcos Giron in tough encounters, but he has managed to book his spot in the last eight unscathed.

Rublev's opponent in the quarterfinals on Friday is France's Jeremy Chardy, who has already caused a couple of big upsets this week.

Jeremy Chardy

Chardy had entered the tournament on the back of some good form early in the season. Barring his first-round loss to Novak Dokovic at the Australian Open, he had looked sharp in most of his matches at the start of 2021.

The Frenchman seems to have carried that form into Rotterdam too. Chardy has taken out the recently-crowned Montpellier champion David Goffin as well as talented youngster Ugo Humbert so far this week.

Add to that his strong showing in the qualification rounds, and Chardy starts to look like a formidable opponent.

Advertisement

Andrey Rublev vs Jeremy Chardy head-to-head

Andrey Rublev will look to dictate play from the baseline.

This will be the fourth ATP meeting between Andrey Rublev and Jeremy Chardy, and the Russian leads his opponent in the head-to-head with a slender 2-1 margin.

Andrey Rublev vs Jeremy Chardy prediction

Andrey Rublev would be hoping for an easy outing after a tough couple of matches, but this match could be heading for another close finish.

Jeremy Chardy has been striking the ball cleanly since the start of the season. The Frenchman has a complete game, armed with nearly every shot in the book. Both of those qualities were on full display in his last match, especially during the crucial tiebreakers..

Tiebreakers will be his best chance of scoring a win over Rublev as well, so he will have to ensure that he protects his serve throughout. Chardy could definitely ask a few questions of Rublev, especially if he can come to the net frequently on his terms.

Advertisement

That said, the Russian has developed a lot of confidence in his abilities over the past few months. The match remains Rublev's for the taking, but he will have to be careful not to make any slip-ups.

Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win in three sets.