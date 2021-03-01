Rotterdam 2021: Daniil Medvedev vs Dusan Lajovic preview, head-to-head & prediction | ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Match details

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs Dusan Lajovic

Date: 3 March 2021

Tournament: ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament 2021

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Rotterdam, The Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €980,580

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Daniil Medvedev vs Dusan Lajovic preview

World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev will take on 27th-ranked Dusan Lajovic in the first-round of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament on Wednesday.

Medvedev saw his 20-match winning streak come to an end at the hands of Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final. But the Russian will surely be motivated to do well in Rotterdam, given that he has the opportunity to become World No. 2 for the first time in his career.

Daniil Medvedev needs to reach the final this week to go past Rafael Nadal. If he does manage to do that, it will make him the first player outside the 'Big 4' to rank inside the world's top 2 since 2005.

Dusan Lajovic

Medvedev's first hurdle in that quest is 30-year-old Dusan Lajovic. The Serb has a 3-4 record in 2021.

Lajovic reached the fourth round of the recently held Australian Open - only the second time he has done so at a Major, with the first coming in 2014. That said, the 30-year-old went winless at the ATP Cup as well as Montpellier, so he doesn't have a lot of momentum right now.

Daniil Medvedev vs Dusan Lajovic head-to-head

Daniil Medvedev and Dusan Lajovic have met twice on the ATP Tour so far, with their head-to-head tied at 1-1.

Medvedev won their 2018 Round-of-16 clash at Moscow in straight sets. Lajovic exacted revenge the following year in Monte Carlo, also winning in straight sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Dusan Lajovic prediction

Daniil Medvedev

Dusan Lajovic is a solid baseline player and moves well at the back of the court. However, the Serb lacks a big weapon in his game that he can use to control a match.

Daniil Medvedev meanwhile loves playing on hardcourts, and his recent indoor form has been incredible.

The Russian's unorthodox game, coupled with his intense desire to win, makes him a difficult opponent for any player. Medvedev is the clear favorite in this first-round encounter; Lajovic will have to play out of his skin to make an impression on his higher-ranked opponent.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets