Rotterdam 2021: Karen Khachanov vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head & prediction | ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Fixture: Karen Khachanov vs Cameron Norrie

Date: 3 March 2021

Tournament: ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Rotterdam, The Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €980,580

Match timing: Approx. 9.30 pm local time, 2 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Karen Khachanov vs Cameron Norrie preview

Karen Khachanov scored an upset win in the first round of the 2021 Rotterdam Open, taking out 8th seed and former winner Stan Wawrinka in a tight two-set affair.

The Russian is now set to face an in-form opponent in the form of Britain's Cameron Norrie, who scored a resounding win over Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round.

Cameron Norrie

Norrie has made a strong start to the 2021 season, and already has a semifinal showing under his belt. He has also scored upset wins over the likes of Dan Evans and Frances Tiafoe, so he will be feeling good about his game.

Having come through the qualification rounds, the Brit has produced a few good performances this week in Rotterdam. Norrie enjoys playing on hardcourts, and the quicker indoor conditions only seem to aid his game.

Karen Khacahanov vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head

Karen Khachanov will look to make the best of a relatively open draw.

This will be the first meeting between Karen Khacahanov and Cameron Norrie, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Karen Khachanov vs Cameron Norrie prediction

This is fairly well-balanced matchup as both Karen Khachanov and Cameron Norrie seem to have found some form of late.

Khacahanov, in particular, would have been pleased with his performance in the first round. Coming into Rotterdam, the Russian hadn't had the best results to show for. But his big game came together well in the match against Wawrinka, and he was able to hold his nerve to close out that match in straight sets.

Khachanov is likely to step out with a similar intent on Wednesday, and look to put pressure on Norrie from the get-go. The onus will fall on the shoulders of the Brit to find a way to counter that aggressive approach.

Norrie does possess a crafty playing style and strong front court skills, which have been on full display in some of his recent wins. He will have to put those skills to good use in order to keep the Russian from settling in.

But if Norrie is unable to do that, Khachanov will likely find a way to power through into the next round.

Prediction: Karen Khachanov to win in three sets.