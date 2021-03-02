Rotterdam 2021: Roberto Bautista Agut vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head & prediction | ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Match details

Fixture: (5) Roberto Bautista Agut vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Date: 3 March 2021

Tournament: ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament 2021

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Rotterdam, The Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €980,580

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

World No. 13 Roberto Bautista Agut will take on 51st-ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament on Wednesday.

Bautista Agut has started off his 2021 season with a 4-4 record. The Spaniard was among the 70-odd players under hard quarantine in Australia, which likely contributed to his 1-3 record in Melbourne - including a first-round exit at the Australian Open.

However, Bautista Agut picked up his form in Montpellier last week, where he reached the final.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, on the other hand, did not travel to Australia after testing positive for COVID-19. The 21-year-old's bad luck then continued as he suffered an ankle injury during his first round match at the Quimper Challenger in early February.

Since then, Davidovich Fokina has reached the second round of the Biella Challenger and the quarters of Montpellier. At the latter tournament, the Spaniard scored a good win over 30th-ranked Hubert Hurkacz.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

This will be the first ATP meeting between Roberto Bautista Agut and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Roberto Bautista Agut

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina is one of the rising youngsters on the ATP tour. He broke into the top 100 for the first time in October 2019, and has been knocking on the doors of the top 50 for the past few months.

A good result in Rotterdam will help him cross that barrier.

Davidovich Fokina is a solid baseliner who is best known for his fondness for using the drop shot. The 21-year-old can also deploy the underarm serve and attack the net to mix things up.

Roberto Bautista Agut, meanwhile, loves playing on hardcourts. Montpellier was his fifth career singles final on indoor hardcourts (he has a 1-4 record in those).

Bautista Agut is as solid as they come, and doesn't give his opponents anything for free. The World No. 13 has plenty of experience too, and should be able to deal with the variety that his younger countryman throws up on Wednesday.

Prediction: Roberto Bautista Agut to win in straight sets.