Rotterdam 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Andrey Rublev preview, head-to-head & prediction | ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Match details

Fixture: (2) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (4) Andrey Rublev

Date: 6 March 2021

Tournament: ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament 2021

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Rotterdam, The Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €980,580

Match timing: Not before 3 pm local time, 7.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Andrey Rublev preview

For the second match running, Stefanos Tsitsipas was pushed to the limit at the 2021 Rotterdam Open. The Greek required nearly three hours to overcome the challenge posed by Russia's Karen Khachanov, but he has now booked his place in the semifinals.

Awaiting Tsitsipas in the last four is Andrey Rublev, who came through a similarly competitive contest against France's Jeremy Chardy in his last match.

Andrey Rublev

Rublev has faced unexpected resistance in all three of his matches this week. He opened with a couple of tight straight-sets wins over Marcos Giron and Andy Murray, before running into Chardy in the last eight.

Rublev seemed to have been caught slightly by surprise with the Frenchman's aggressive approach to the match. He also struggled at dealing with his opponent's frequent trips to the net, but was able to find a way past him in the end.

That match will likely have been a solid precursor for Rublev, who could similar ball-striking from Tsitsipas in the next match.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Andrey Rublev head-to-head

Stefanos Tsitsipas has been posting solid numbers behind serve all week.

Stefanos Tsitsipas leads Andrey Rublev in the head-to-head by a slender 3-2 margin. The Greek has also taken two of the duo's three meetings on hardcourts.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Andrey Rublev prediction

This is a fairly well-balanced matchup, as both Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev have been playing some great tennis in recent weeks.

Tsitsipas, however, has had to put in a lot of hours on the court this week. Besides his grueling singles wins, the Greek has also played two matches in doubles (where he is partnering his brother). It seems like only a matter of time before fatigue catches up.

Tsitsipas will have to rely heavily on his serve to score quick points. A longer match is likely to favor Rublev, who looked sharp in the big moments during the Chardy match.

All things considered, Rublev might have a slight edge heading into this match. If he can maintain his intensity throughout the encounter, he should be able to wear Tsitsipas down.

Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win in three sets.