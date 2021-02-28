Rotterdam 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Egor Gerasimov preview, head-to-head & prediction | ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Match details

Fixture: (2) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Egor Gerasimov

Tournament: Rotterdam Open 2021

Round: Round of 32 (First Round)

Venue: Rotterdam, Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €980,580

Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | India - Sony

Advertisement

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Egor Gerasimov preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Egor Gerasimov in the first round of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament.

Tsitsipas has enjoyed a good start to the season. The Greek won both his matches at the ATP Cup. He followed that with a run to the semi-finals of the Australian Open. That included an incredible come-from-behind win over World No. 2 Rafael Nadal.

4 of Tsitsipas' 5 ATP singles titles have come on indoor hardcourts. The Greek will be hoping for a good showing in Rotterdam, where he has won only 1 match in 3 main-draw appearances.

Egor Gerasimov

His opponent Egor Gerasimov is ranked 83rd in the world. The Belarusian has reached one ATP Final in his career. That came just one year ago at the Tata Open in Pune, which helped him peak at No. 65 in the rankings.

Gerasimov is coming off a good run in Montpellier this week. He scored a win over Andy Murray in the first round. That was followed by two victories over higher-ranked opponents to reach the semis, where he was defeated by David Goffin.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Egor Gerasimov head-to-head

Advertisement

This will be the second ATP meeting between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Egor Gerasimov, with Tsitsipas leading their ATP Tour head-to-head by 1-0.

Tsitsipas scored a straight-sets win over Gerasimov in Dubai in 2019

That said, the Belarusian does have a win over Tsitsipas, which came at the ATP Challenger level in 2016.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Egor Gerasimov prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas has been looking to add another big title to go along with his Nitto ATP Finals title from 2019.

The Greek has not been able to get over the hump at a Slam or Masters, despite reaching the closing stages on a few occasions. Despite that, Tsitsipas has managed to remain in the Top 10 ever since he first entered in March 2019.

Gerasimov is a solid opponent but Tsitsipas has a more explosive game.

The Greek should have enough firepower to get through this and advance to the second round.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.