Rotterdam 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Hubert Hurkacz preview, head-to-head & prediction | ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Match details

Fixture: (2) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Hubert Hurkacz

Date: 3 March 2021

Tournament: ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Rotterdam, The Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €980,580

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Hubert Hurkacz preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the semifinals of the Australian Open last month, beating Rafael Nadal en route to his top-four finish at the Slam. The 22-year-old has carried his good form from Melbourne to Rotterdam, kicking off the tournament with a straight-sets win.

The Greek player took on Belarusia's Egor Gerasimov in the game, winning it 7-6(4), 7-5.

Tsitsipas has lost just one out of eight matches so far this year. Gerasimov beat Andy Murray at Open Sud de France last week and it was a tricky first-round clash for the youngster.

However, the second seed dished out a clinical performance, slamming 31 winners in his victory.

Grinding out the W 💪@steftsitsipas gets it done with a 7-6(4), 7-5 victory over Gerasimov. pic.twitter.com/X0SMpIw0gw — ATP Tour (@atptour) March 2, 2021

In what appears to be a difficult clash for both players, Tsitsipas will take on Hubert Hurkacz in the second round. The Polish No.1 was in fine form in his opening game against the experienced Adrian Mannarino, winning 6-3, 7-6(6).

The world No. 30 slapped 17 aces against the Italian, claiming his seventh singles win of the year. He will be confident going into this game, having won his second ATP singles trophy at the Delray Beach Open earlier this year.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Hubert Hurkacz head-to-head

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Hubert Hurkacz have faced off six times on tour before, with the Greek dominating the head-to-head 5-1. Hurkacz's only win against Tsitsipas came in the round-of-32 of the Canada Masters in 2019.

While the world No.6 has had a positive record against Hurkacz, most of their previous encounters have not been one-sided. In fact, all of their last four games have gone to deciding sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction

Hubert Hurkacz won the Delray Beach Open this year

Apart from the straight-set defeat against Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open semifinal, Tsitsipas has looked in top form this year. The 22-year-old will be keen to take the next step in his career this year, and add to his five ATP singles titles. With his excellent all-round play and sense of calm on the court, he's one of the toughest players to beat when on song.

Hurkacz, on the other hand, is a big server and powerful hitter of the tennis ball. He will aim to take his game to Tsitsipas in an attempt to overpower him the same way Medevedev did in the Australian Open semifinal.

While it will be a tough encounter for Tsitsipas, he is likely to see it off.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in three sets