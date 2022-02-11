Rotterdam 2022: Andrey Rublev vs Marton Fucsovics preview, head-to-head & prediction | ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Match details
Fixture: (2) Andrey Rublev vs Marton Fucsovics
Date: 11 February 2022
Tournament: Rotterdam Open 2022
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Rotterdam, Netherlands
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Indoor hardcourt
Prize money: €1,208,315
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video
Andrey Rublev vs Marton Fucsovics preview
Second seed Andrey Rublev will square off against Marton Fucsovics in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Rotterdam Open on Friday.
Rublev continued his title defense with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Kwon Soon-woo in the second round. The defending champion was heavily favored to win the clash and didn't disappoint.
A positive COVID-19 test towards the end of 2021 hampered the Russian at the start of the season. He made a third-round exit from the Australian Open after losing to Marin Cilic, but seems to have found his footing in the Dutch city.
Marton Fucsovics defeated home favorite Tallon Griekspoor 6-4, 7-6(4) in his second-round encounter to progress to his first quarterfinal of the season. After needing three sets to overcome Filip Krajinovic in the opening round, this was a much better performance from the Hungarian.
The World No. 38 has won two matches in a row for the first time this season after disappointing performances in Adelaide and Melbourne. Fucsovics reached the final in Rotterdam last year and will be eager to make a deep run this year as well.
Andrey Rublev vs Marton Fucsovics head-to-head
The pair have played each other six times, with Rublev leading 4-2 in the head-to-head. Fucsovics won their most recent encounter in five sets at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.
Andrey Rublev vs Marton Fucsovics prediction
This will be a rematch of the final of the 2021 Rotterdam Open, and Rublev will once again enter the contest as the favorite. The Russian has looked solid this week and has won both his matches with relative ease. He hasn't dropped a set and hasn't lost his serve thus far.
After a slow start to the 2022 season, Fucsovics is starting to find his form. His record against top-10 players is abysmal, winning just two of his 22 encounters against them. However, one of those victories came against Rublev last year.
The Russian has an edge in their rivalry and has won all their encounters on hardcourts in straight sets. Considering how he has played this week, he should notch up yet another win.
Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win in straight sets.