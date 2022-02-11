Rotterdam 2022: Andrey Rublev vs Marton Fucsovics preview, head-to-head & prediction | ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Match details

Fixture: (2) Andrey Rublev vs Marton Fucsovics

Date: 11 February 2022

Tournament: Rotterdam Open 2022

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Rotterdam, Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €1,208,315

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Andrey Rublev vs Marton Fucsovics preview

Rublev at the 2022 Australian Open

Second seed Andrey Rublev will square off against Marton Fucsovics in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Rotterdam Open on Friday.

Rublev continued his title defense with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Kwon Soon-woo in the second round. The defending champion was heavily favored to win the clash and didn't disappoint.

A positive COVID-19 test towards the end of 2021 hampered the Russian at the start of the season. He made a third-round exit from the Australian Open after losing to Marin Cilic, but seems to have found his footing in the Dutch city.

ABN AMRO WTT @abnamrowtt



Reigning Andrey Rublev keeps winning in Rotterdam and reaches another quarterfinal at the



6-3 6-3 Soonwoo Kwon Kwon’t be bothered.ReigningAndrey Rublev keeps winning in Rotterdam and reaches another quarterfinal at the #abnamrowtt 6-3 6-3Soonwoo Kwon Kwon’t be bothered. 😌Reigning 🏆 Andrey Rublev keeps winning in Rotterdam and reaches another quarterfinal at the #abnamrowtt. 6-3 6-3 🆚 Soonwoo Kwon 🇰🇷 https://t.co/1UFGItywYx

Marton Fucsovics at the 2021 Rolex Paris Masters

Marton Fucsovics defeated home favorite Tallon Griekspoor 6-4, 7-6(4) in his second-round encounter to progress to his first quarterfinal of the season. After needing three sets to overcome Filip Krajinovic in the opening round, this was a much better performance from the Hungarian.

The World No. 38 has won two matches in a row for the first time this season after disappointing performances in Adelaide and Melbourne. Fucsovics reached the final in Rotterdam last year and will be eager to make a deep run this year as well.

Andrey Rublev vs Marton Fucsovics head-to-head

The pair have played each other six times, with Rublev leading 4-2 in the head-to-head. Fucsovics won their most recent encounter in five sets at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

Andrey Rublev vs Marton Fucsovics prediction

The World No. 7 at the 2021 Davis Cup Finals

This will be a rematch of the final of the 2021 Rotterdam Open, and Rublev will once again enter the contest as the favorite. The Russian has looked solid this week and has won both his matches with relative ease. He hasn't dropped a set and hasn't lost his serve thus far.

ABN AMRO WTT @abnamrowtt



Griekspoor is the last Dutchman to exit this year’s singles event.



With his 6-4 7-6(4) win, Fucsovics is putting together another great week at the



The Hungarian will be hungry for revenge in a rematch of the 2021 final Rublev. Down and out.Griekspoor is the last Dutchman to exit this year’s singles event.With his 6-4 7-6(4) win, Fucsovics is putting together another great week at the #abnamrowtt The Hungarian will be hungry for revenge in a rematch of the 2021 finalRublev. Down and out. 😔🇳🇱 Griekspoor is the last Dutchman to exit this year’s singles event. With his 6-4 7-6(4) win, Fucsovics is putting together another great week at the #abnamrowtt. The Hungarian will be hungry for revenge in a rematch of the 2021 final 🆚 Rublev. https://t.co/3rjjz27841

After a slow start to the 2022 season, Fucsovics is starting to find his form. His record against top-10 players is abysmal, winning just two of his 22 encounters against them. However, one of those victories came against Rublev last year.

The Russian has an edge in their rivalry and has won all their encounters on hardcourts in straight sets. Considering how he has played this week, he should notch up yet another win.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win in straight sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala