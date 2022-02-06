Rotterdam 2022: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money, order of play & more

The 49th edition of the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament will be staged in Rotterdam from February 7-13. The ATP 500 event is the biggest tournament being held next week, with the others being 250 events in Dallas and Buenos Aires.

A long-time favorite with top stars, this tournament counts Roger Federer, Bjorn Borg, Stefan Edberg, Boris Becker and Andy Murray among its winners.

The upcoming edition has lost a bit of sheen, with US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner and Gael Monfils withdrawing before the start of the event. Nonetheless, there is still enough star power to keep tennis fans engrossed over the course of the week.

Here's all the information you need to know about the 2022 edition of ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament:

What is the Rotterdam Open?

The Rotterdam Open is an indoor hardcourt tournament that is classified as an ATP 500 event. It is one of the major attractions of the European indoor season before the tour moves to North America.

The first edition of the Rotterdam Open, held in 1974, was won by home champion Tom Okker.

World No. 7 Andrey Rublev, seeded second this time, lifted the trophy last year.

Venue

The tournament will be played at Rotterdam Ahoy in the Dutch city of Rotterdam.

Players

Andrey Rublev with the Rotterdam trophy in 2021.

World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas leads the field. Having bowed out in the semifinals last year, the Greek will be eager to lay his hands on the silverware this time.

Second seed Rublev, who won the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in December, will be looking to defend his title.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, who made the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and took Canada to the ATP Cup title, is seeded third. Wimbledon semifinalist and fourth seed Hubert Hurkacz will be looking to bounce back from his early loss at the Australian Open.

The draw also features Australian Open quarterfinalist Denis Shapovalov, Sydney champion Aslan Karatsev and Indian Wells titlist Cameron Norrie among others.

Schedule

The ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament is scheduled to be held from February 7-13. Top seed Tsitsipas opens his campaign against World No. 47 Alejandro Davidoch Fokina. Second seed Rublev and third seed Auger-Aliassime both have qualifiers first up.

Fourth seed Hurkacz, meanwhile, takes on 2017 champion Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in his opener.

Fifth seed Shapovalov, too, has a qualifier in his first round. Sixth seed Cameron Norrie, seventh seed Aslan Karatsev and eighth seed Nikoloz Basilashvili face Ugo Humbert, wildcard Tallon Griekspoor and Mackenzie McDonald respectively.

ABN AMRO WTT @abnamrowtt



Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will take on Hubert Hurkacz in the first round on Monday evening! There are still a few tickets available. Get yours via Only one day to go! Former winners @andy_murray and @tsonga7 are part of the cast this year.Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will take on Hubert Hurkacz in the first round on Monday evening! There are still a few tickets available. Get yours via abnamrowtt.nl Only one day to go! Former winners @andy_murray and @tsonga7 are part of the cast this year. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will take on Hubert Hurkacz in the first round on Monday evening! There are still a few tickets available. Get yours via abnamrowtt.nl https://t.co/Zrzet9IV38

Prize Money

The total prize money for the upcoming edition is €1,208,315 while the singles winner will get €109,565.

Where to watch

Also Read Article Continues below

Viewers from the US can catch the action live on Tennis TV while fans in the UK will be able to see it live on Amazon Prime Video.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala