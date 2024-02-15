Rotterdam 2024: Andrey Rublev vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | ABN AMRO Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Andrey Rublev vs (5) Alex de Minaur

Date: February 16, 2024

Tournament: ABN AMRO Open 2024

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: €2,134,985

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Andrey Rublev vs Alex de Minaur preview

Andrey Rublev at the 2024 Australian Open.

World No. 5 Andrey Rublev will take on Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals of the 2024 ABN AMRO Open on Friday.

Rublev, a former champion in Rotterdam, started his campaign here with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Zizou Bergs. He next faced former top 10 player Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round.

A slow start saw Rublev going down an early break in the first set, from which he never recovered and thus lost the set. Neither player got a whiff of a breakpoint in the second set, which then went the Russian's way in the tie-break.

The two were evenly matched for most of the third set. Rublev served to stay in the match at 5-4 but found himself on the cusp of defeat as he went down 0-40. But he saved three match points to make it 5-5 and then nabbed the next two games for a 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-5 win.

Alex de Minaur bested Sebastian Korda 6-4, 6-3 to book a second-round showdown against David Goffin. The Australian raced to a 5-1 lead in the opening set, but his opponent put up a fight and stopped him from closing out the set.

Goffin couldn't make the most out of his two-game run as de Minaur secured another break of serve to take the set. The second set was rather one-sided as the World No. 11 dropped just one game in it for a 6-3, 6-1 victory.

Andrey Rublev vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

The two have split their previous six meetings evenly to tie the head-to-head at 3-3. Rublev won their most recent encounter at the 2024 Australian Open in five sets.

Andrey Rublev vs Alex de Minaur odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Andrey Rublev -140 +1.5 (-350) Over 22.5 (-120) Alex de Minaur +110 -1.5 (+230) Under 22.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Andrey Rublev vs Alex de Minaur prediction

Alex de Minaur at the 2024 Australian Open.

Rublev rallied from the brink of defeat to get the better of Auger-Aliassime. The nerves of steel and calm demeanor he showed to overcome match points was a welcome change on his part.

Aside from the occasional hiccup, de Minaur didn't face much resistance from Goffin in the previous round. While the Australian enjoyed the upper hand in his rivalry against Rublev, the latter has won three of their last four matches.

Their most recent contest took place just last month at the Australian Open. De Minaur led by two sets to one, but Rublev staged a comeback to win the match. The Russian's more offensive style of play has beaten his opponent's defensive brand of tennis into submission.

Given their history, this could be another close battle between them. Both have been in good form this year as well, but Rublev has been a tad bit better. As such, he'll be expected to make it to the next round.

Pick: Andrey Rublev to win in three sets.