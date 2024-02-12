Rotterdam 2024: Andrey Rublev vs Zizou Bergs preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | ABN AMRO Open

Fixture: (2) Andrey Rublev vs (Q) Zizou Bergs

Date: February 13, 2024

Tournament: ABN AMRO Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: €2,134,985

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, UK - Sky Sports

Andrey Rublev vs Zizou Bergs preview

Andrey Rublev at the 2024 Australian Open.

World No. 5 Andrey Rublev will take on qualifier Zizou Bergs in the first round of the 2024 ABN AMRO Open on Tuesday.

Rublev started the season on a triumphant note as he captured his 15th career title at the Hong Kong Open. He scored wins over Liam Broady, Arthur Fils, Shang Juncheng and Emil Ruusuvuori en route to the title.

Rublev then came quite close to leaving the Australian Open in the first round, but managed to get back on track to down Thiago Seyboth Wild in five sets. He then defeated Christopher Eubanks and Sebastian Korda in straight sets, but needed five sets to get the better of Alex de Minaur.

Rublev faced Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals after that but succumbed to him 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-3. It marked the Russian's 10th straight loss at the quarterfinal stage of a Major.

Bergs, meanwhile, has endured quite a few ups and downs already this year. He failed to make it past the qualifiers of the Hong Kong Open and had the same result at the Australian Open as well. However, he got a second shot as a lucky loser at the season's first Major.

Bergs then made it to the main draw and faced Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round, but lost to him in four sets. He then competed in a Challenger event, but stumbled at the first hurdle as David Goffin sent him packing.

Bergs then tasted a couple of victories at the Davis Cup. He scored wins over Marin Cilic and Duje Adjukovic in the qualifying rounds. He defeated Jurij Rodionov and Giulio Zeppieri to qualify for the main draw here.

Andrey Rublev vs Zizou Bergs head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Andrey Rublev vs Zizou Bergs odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Andrey Rublev -500 +1.5 (-1600) Over 21.5 (-135) Zizou Bergs +333 -1.5 (+225) Under 21.5 (-105)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Andrey Rublev vs Zizou Bergs prediction

Zizou Bergs at the 2024 Australian Open.

It has been quite a bumpy road for Bergs, though he has shown some positive signs over the past couple of weeks. His heroics at the Davis Cup were quite impressive and he looked to be in decent form during the qualifying rounds here as well.

But this looks like the end of the road for him in Rotterdam. Rublev has lost just one match this year, which was against Sinner, who went on to win the Australian Open.

The Russian has been quite solid and doesn't lose to players ranked far below him that often. He's had a pretty good start to the year and the difference between his level and Bergs' is far too much at the moment. Should Rublev lose this one, it would be quite the upset on his opponent's part.

Pick: Andrey Rublev to win in straight sets.