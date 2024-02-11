Rotterdam 2024 Day 1: Men's singles predictions ft. Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Maxime Cressy | ABN AMRO Open

The first day of the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam on Monday will feature four singles matches. Three wildcards, one qualifier and one player with a protected ranking will feature in the ATP 500 indoor hardcourt event.

In defending champion Daniil Medvedev's absence, last year's runner-up and reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner will headline. Although the Italian won't be in action on Monday, there won't be any dearth of star names on display.

So, without further ado, here's a look at how the following four first-round matches could pan out in Rotterdam on Monday:

#1 David Goffin (Rotterdam qualifier) vs Dino Prizmic

David Goffin

Qualifier David Goffin gets his Rotterdam campaign underway against Croatian wildcard Dino Prizmic.

Ranked 134th in the world, Goffin is 0-2 in 2024, coming off a loss in the opening round in Marseille last week after emerging from qualifying. Meanwhile, World No. 169 Prizmic is also winless this season, losing in the Australian Open first round.

The two players haven't squared off before, but expect the more experienced Goffin to prevail.

Pick: Goffin in three sets

#2 Milos Raonic vs Jesper de Jong

Milos Raonic

Milos Raonic, playing with a protected ranking, takes on wildcard Jesper de Jong for a place in the Rotterdam second round.

The 309th-ranked Raonic lost his only match of the season in the Australian Open first round. Meanwhile, the 140th-ranked De Jong is 1-1 in 2024, losing to Sinner in the second round Down Under.

The two players haven't met before, but expect De Jong to take the win, as Raonic hasn't played much recently.

Pick: De Jong in straight sets

#3 Tallon Griekspoor vs Lorenzo Musetti

Tallon Griekspoor

Tallon Griekspoor will take on Lorenzo Musetti in an all-unseeded first-round matchup in Rotterdam.

World No. 30 Griekspoor is 4-3 in 2024, coming off two Davis Cup wins against Switzerland. Meanwhile, the 27th-ranked Musetti is 4-4 on the season and coming off a second-round loss at Marseille.

The two players haven't met before, but Musetti should take a hard-fought victory to reach the next round.

Pick: Musetti in three sets

#4 Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Maxime Cressy

Maxime Cressy

Felix Auger-Aliassime opens his campaign against American qualifier Maxime Cressy.

The 28th-ranked Auger-Aliassime is 5-4 on the season after a second-round defeat at Marseille. Meanwhile, World No. 128 Cressy is 0-1 in 2024 after losing in his main-draw season debut at Marseille.

The two players have split their two previous meetings, but Auger-Aliassime prevailed in their only hardcourt clash in Dubai last year and is likely to win again.

Pick: Auger-Aliassime in straight sets