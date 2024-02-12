Rotterdam 2024: Denis Shapovalov vs Gael Monfils preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | ABN AMRO Open

Match Details

Fixture: Denis Shapovalov vs Gael Monfils

Date: February 14, 2024

Tournament: ABN AMRO Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: €2,134,985

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Denis Shapovalov vs Gael Monfils preview

Denis Shapovalov at the 2024 Men's ASB Classic - Getty Images

Denis Shapovalov and Gael Monfils open their Rotterdam campaigns against each other on Wednesday, February 14.

Shapovalov, who put an early end to the 2023 season, has just won one of five matches this year. He suffered opening-round defeats at the ASB Classic and Australian Open to Sebastian Ofner and Jakub Mensik.

He registered his only win this year in the first round of the Open Sud De France against Hugo Gaston but was beaten in the following round by eventual champion, Alexander Bublik in a grueling three-setter. Shapovalov lost to Hugo Gaston the following week in what was a re-match of their encounter played out the week before.

Shapovalov has plowed through the qualifiers in Rotterdam, making it to the main draw on the back of wins against Maximilian Marterer and Hugo Gaston.

Gael Monfils too, has had an indifferent start to the year, with a 1-3 W/L record this season. He lost in the opening round of the ASB Classic to Fabian Marozsan. In Melbourne, he won his first match against Yannick Hanfmann but lost in the second round to Tomas Martin Etcheverry. Seeded eighth at the Open Sud De France last week, he lost in the first round to Flavio Cobolli despite winning the first set.

Denis Shapovalov vs Gael Monfils head-to-head

Danis Shapovalov and Gael Monfils have faced off twice on tour and won one match each. Shapovalov, however, won their last encounter at the Paris Masters in 2019 in straight sets.

Denis Shapovalov vs Gael Monfils odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Denis Shapovalov -160 -1.5 (+140) 22.5 - 125 Gael Monfils +125 +1.5 (-200) 22.5 - 110

Denis Shapovalov vs Gael Monfils prediction

Gael Monﬁls at the 2024 Australian Open - Getty Images

Denis Shapovalov and Gael Monfils's first-round encounter promises to be an exciting one considering their high-intensity game styles.

Both Shapovalov and Monifls will look to dominate from the back of the court using their powerful groundstrokes, while also looking to assert their dominance early in the point. We can expect them to rely on their excellent athleticism and creative shotmaking.

Despite being renowned for their big hitting, both of them also enjoy mixing things up with slices and drops.

With both players eager to get a win on the board after their indifferent starts to the year, it could boil down to who keeps the points shorter and comes to the net more often.

Pick: Denis Shapovalov in three sets.