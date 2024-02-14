Rotterdam 2024: Jannik Sinner vs Gael Monfils preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | ABN AMRO Open

Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Gael Monfils

Date: February 15, 2024

Tournament: ABN AMRO Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: €2,134,985

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, UK - Sky Sports

Jannik Sinner vs Gael Monfils preview

Sinner is perfect in 2024.

Top seed Jannik Sinner will take on French veteran Gael Monfils for a place in the Rotterdam quarterfinals.

World No. 4 Sinner returned to action following his Australian Open triumph last month with a straightforward win over Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp. Meaning business from the outset, the Italian dropped three games in each set as he booked his place in the second round.

After breaking his opponent twice en route clinching the opener, Sinner dug himself from a 40-0 hole on serve at the start of the second set. Another break of the Zandschulp serve sufficed as the 22-year extended his winning streak to 11 matches, including eight wins in 2024.

Having reached the final last year, where he lost to Daniil Medvedev, Sinner will move up to No. 3 with a title run this week.

Meanwhile, the 70th-ranked Monfils opened his campaign with a straight-set win over Denis Shapovalov. In a tight tussle, the Frenchman won both sets in tiebreaks to improve to 2-3 in 2024.

Last week, Monfils lost in the opening round in Marseille. His only other win this season came at the Australian Open last month, where he reached the second round.

His win over Shapovalov was his 11th straight in Rotterdam, having won the 2019 and 2020 titles. He also made the final in 2016, losing to Martin Klizan. Monfils is now 22-6 at the tournament.

Jannik Sinner vs Gael Monfils head-to-head

Sinner has won four of his five meetings with Monfils, including the last three, and holds a 4-1 lead in their head-to-head. The pair last clashed in the Canada Open quarterfinal last year, which the Italian won in three sets.

Jannik Sinner vs Gael Monfils odds

Jannik Sinner vs Gael Monfils prediction

Monfils has won his last 11 matches in Rotterdam.

Both Sinner and Monfils dominate opponents from the back of the court and have similar game styles: big serve, powerful hitting off either flank and elite athleticism.

However, the Italian takes the edge because of his superior recent form, having won 25 of his last 27 matches. This includes three wins over World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, including one in the Australian Open semifinals last month.

Monfils, 37, is in the twilight of his career, and his best tennis is seemingly behind him. Although he's on an impressive streak in Rotterdam, Sinner should be able to hand the Frenchman a defeat.

Pick: Sinner in straight sets