Rotterdam 2024: Sebastian Korda vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | ABN AMRO Open

Fixture: Sebastian Korda vs (5) Alex de Minaur

Date: February 12, 2024

Tournament: ABN AMRO Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: €2,134,985

Sebastian Korda vs Alex de Minaur preview

Korda opens his campaign on Monday.

Sebastian Korda opens his Rotterdam campaign against fifth seed Alex de Minaur of Australia.

World No. 34 Korda is coming off a second-round loss to Grigor Dimitrov in the Open 13 second round in Marseille this week. The 23-year-old won just one game in the first set but offered sterner resistance in the second.

Although Korda forced a tiebreak, the in-form Bulgarian won it 7-5 en route reaching the semi-final, where he takes on Karen Khachanov. Earlier this season, the American made the semifinals in Adelaide before reaching the third round at the Australian Open.

Following a Davis Cup win over Ukraine's Oleksii Krutykh, Korda beat Hugo Grenier in his Marseille opener before he fell to 6-4 on the season following the loss to Dimitrov. Having won his 100th career singles match earlier this week, against Grenier, Korda is making his Rotterdam debut.

Meanwhile, World No. 11 De Minaur is returning to competitive action after a fourth-round loss to Andrey Rublev at the Australian Open last month. The 24-year-old dropped the opening set but won the next two on tiebreaks.

However, the more experienced Rublev reasserted his ascendancy in the contest by dropping just three more games in the remainder of the match, including a bagel fifth set, as De Minaur ran out of steam.

Earlier this season, the Australian won three of his four matches at the United Cup mixed team event Down Under, with his only loss coming to Cameron Norrie of Great Britain in a third-set tiebreak.

Sebastian Korda vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

The two players have split their two tour-level meetings. While Korda beat the Australian in a fourth-set tiebreak in the 2021 Wimbledon first round, De Minaur won the pair's lone hardcourt meeting in straight sets in the Paris Masters first round in 2022.

Sebastian Korda vs Alex de Minaur odds

Sebastian Korda vs Alex de Minaur prediction

De Minaur opens his campaign on Monday.

Both Korda and De Minaur dominate opponents from the back of the court, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

The American is a powerful server, big hitter off either flank and moves well for his height. Meanwhile, De Minaur is not the most fierce striker of the ball but is a counterpuncher par excellence.

The Australian also enjoys the edge because of his superior experience, pedigree and consistency. De Minaur also dominated their lone meeting on indoor hardcourt just over a year ago and should repeat the result again.

Pick: De Minaur in straight sets.