Rotterdam 2025: Alex De Minaur vs Jakub Mensik preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | ABN AMRO Open

Match Details

Fixture: Alex De Minaur vs Jakub Mensik

Date: February 6th 2025

Tournament: Rotterdam ABN AMRO Open

Round: Second Round

Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: 2,401,550 euros

Live Telecast: USA -Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alex de Minaur vs Jakub Mensik preview

ABN AMRO Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

Alex De Minaur takes his excellent start to 2025 and an Australian Open quarterfinal appearance, into this second-round match. He defeated David Goffin in straight sets in the first round and is the third seed after reaching last year's final, where he lost to Jannik Sinner.

Trending

Sinner is absent from this year's tournament, so De Minaur will be looking to go one better in 2025. Mensik has also had a strong start to the year, having won seven of his last ten contests and reaching two quarterfinals. He lost a tight five-set match to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Australian Open third round.

The Czech has risen to No. 47 in the ATP rankings, the highest point of the 19-year-old's career. He eased past Alexander Bublik in straight sets in the first round. De Minaur has won eight of his nine matches in 2025 and is now ranked eighth in the world.

Alex De Minaur vs Jakub Mensik head-to-head

The pair have only met once on tour, in the quarterfinals of the ATP Vienna last October. De Minaur won that match, 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-4. De Minaur therefore leads 1-0 in their head-to-head.

Alex De Minaur vs Jakub Mensik odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alex De Minaur -265 -400 (+2.5) Over 11.5 (-1.29) Jakub Mensik +205 +265 (-1.5) Over 12.5 (-1.59)

Alex De Minaur vs Jakub Mensik prediction

ABN AMRO Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

Interestingly, Mensik has only failed to win a set in one of his ten matches in 2025, which speaks to his competitiveness. On the other hand, De Minaur has made a quarterfinal appearance in Rotterdam three times in the last four tournaments, and so the Dutch surroundings suit him.

In their one match on the tour, De Minaur needed three sets to beat the young Czech.

De Minaur needed all three sets to defeat Mensik when they faced off for the first time in Vienna. The match was played on an indoor hard court, which is a strong surface for Mensik.

De Minaur, however, has the greater experience on tour and at 25 has now occupied a quarterfinal spot at all four Grand Slams. His record in Rotterdam and the fact that he was a finalist last year gives him the edge, though he's likely to need all three sets to see off Mensik.

Pick: De Minaur to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback