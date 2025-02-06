Match Details

Fixture: Andrey Rublev (4) vs Hubert Hurkacz (8)

Date: February 7th 2025

Tournament: Rotterdam ABN AMRO Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: 2,401,550 euros

Live Telecast: USA -Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Andrey Rublev vs Hubert Hurkacz preview

ABN AMRO Open - Day FourABN AMRO Open - Day Four - Source: Getty

Fourth seed Andrey Rublev will meet eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals after the Russian breezed past Fabian Marozsan in straight sets in their Round of 16 match. Hurkacz was fortunate to progress in his Round of 16 encounter with Jiri Lehecka when the Czech ace was forced to retire at 5-7, 0-2 with a recurring back injury.

Hurkacz's start to 2025 was a decent one, when the Pole represented his country at the United Cup, losing a hard-fought three-set final to American World No. 4 Taylor Fritz, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7(4). At the Australian Open, he earned a straight-sets victory over Tallon Griekspoor, before a disappointing loss in the second round to Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic.

In Rotterdam, both players had straightforward first-round wins: Hurkacz overwhelmed Italian Flabio Cobolli 6-3, 6-2, while Rublev prevailed 6-3, 6-4 over Chinese player Zhizhen Zhang. Rublev has looked impressive en route to the quarterfinal, but it's difficult to accurately assess Hurkacz's form given his 5-4 win/loss record this year and Lehecka's injury.

Andrey Rublev vs Hubert Hurkacz head-to-head

Hurkacz currently leads the head-head 3-2, although they haven't faced each other on tour since the Shanghai Masters of 2023. Hurkacz came through on that occasion in three sets, 6-3 3-6 7-6(8). On hardcourts, however, they're level at 2-2.

Andrey Rublev vs Hubert Hurkacz odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Andrey Rublev Hubert Hurkacz

Andrey Rublev vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction

ABN AMRO Open - Day OneABN AMRO Open - Day One - Source: Getty

Neither player has lost a set in the tournament, but World No. 10 Rublev is the only player of the two to finish both his matches. The Russian's win over Marozsan was hard-fought and he needed two tie-breaks to register the win. Rublev has good memories of Rotterdam, reaching last year's quarterfinals before losing to eventual finalist Alex De Minaur 6-7(5), 6-4, 3-6.

Hurkacz was not favored to beat Lehecka, who was riding a 10-1 winning streak going into the match, and it was clear from the outset that the Czech was not moving freely before retiring from their encounter. Neither Rublev nor Hurkacz, the current World No. 21, have been able to perform consistently this year. Rublev, however, has the marginally better recent record, and so should squeeze past Hurkacz in a tight match.

Pick: Rublev to win in three sets.

