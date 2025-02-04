Rotterdam 2025: Andrey Rublev vs Zhang Zhizhen preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | ABN AMRO Open

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Andrey Rublev vs Zhang Zhizhen

Date: February 4, 2025

Tournament: ABN AMRO Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: €2,401,550

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Andrey Rublev vs Zhang Zhizhen preview

Rublev in action at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Fourth seed Andrey Rublev will take on Zhang Zhizhen in the first round of the Rotterdam Open.

Rublev had one of the toughest seasons of his career in 2024. Despite being in patchy form, he managed to go the distance in the Hong Kong Open and the Madrid Open. He also reached the finals of the Canada Open but lost to Alexei Popyrin in straight sets.

The Russian will enter Rotterdam on the back of an upsetting first-round exit in Melbourne and a semifinal finish in Montpellier. After cruising past Christopher Eubanks and Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first two rounds, he was eliminated by Aleksandar Kovacevic in the Open Occitanie. The American defeated Rublev 7-5, 6-4.

Zhizhen in the 2025 Australian Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Zhang Zhizhen, meanwhile, had a promising season last year by securing a runner-up finish in Hangzhou and a semifinal appearance in Halle. He outfoxed the likes of Daniil Medvedev and Christopher Eubanks in the Halle Open, but couldn't fend off Jannik Sinner in the last four.

The Chinese talent will enter Rotterdam following first-round exits in Adelaide and Melbourne. Despite a spirited effort against Holger Rune, the Danish No. 1 outlasted him in the Australian Open, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Andrey Rublev vs Zhang Zhizhen head-to-head

Rublev leads the head-to-head against Zhizhen 3-0. He defeated the Chinese player most recently in the 2024 Cincinnati Open.

Andrey Rublev vs Zhang Zhizhen odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Andrey Rublev -500 Zhang Zhizhen +350

(Odds are sourced from Odds Checker.)

Andrey Rublev vs Zhang Zhizhen prediction

Rubelv in action at the Bank of China Tennis Open - Source: Getty

Andrey Rublev put up a convincing performance in Montpellier after a shocking first-round exit in Melbourne. The Russian will need to improve further to challenge for the crown in Rotterdam. He's known to play an offensive brand of tennis and has flat groundstrokes off both wings.

Zhang Zhizhen, on the contrary, is a solid competitor on tour. On his day, he can even humble the best players on the court. The Chinese talent came close to winning his maiden title last year but was denied by Marin Cilic in Hangzhou. He has a patient all-around game and doesn't shy away from taking risks during the match.

It's no secret that Rublev will be a clear favorite to come out on top in the first round. The Russian will need to start well against a formidable opponent like Zhang Zhizhen. Considering their record in Rotterdam and skill set on hardcourts, the fourth seed should be able to win on Tuesday.

Pick: Rublev to win in three sets.

