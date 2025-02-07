Rotterdam 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Pedro Martinez preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | ABN AMRO Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Pedro Martinez

Date: February 8, 2025

Tournament: ABN AMRO Open 2024

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: €2,401,550

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Carlos Alcaraz vs Pedro Martinez preview

Alcaraz plays a forehand in the ABN AMRO Open - Day Four - Source: Getty

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will take on Pedro Martinez in the quarterfinals of the ABN AMRO Open on Friday, February 7.

Alcaraz is among the top three players on tour. He had a remarkable season last year, amassing title-winning runs in Beijing, Wimbledon, Indian Wells, and Paris. He also reached the finals of the Summer Olympics but lost to Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

Alcaraz will enter Rotterdam on the back of a quarterfinal exit in Melbourne, once again at the hands of Novak Djokovic. He started his campaign by cruising past Botic Van De Zandschulp and Andrea Vavassori in the first two rounds. Alcaraz outclassed the Italian Vavassori in straight sets.

Martinez plays a backhand in the ABN AMRO Open - Source: Getty

Pedro Martinez, meanwhile, has been putting in the hard yards on the Challenger Circuit last year. He secured title-winning runs in the Girona Challenger and the Valencia Challenger. He also reached the finals of the Estoril Open, where he lost to Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets. Martinez has been one of the surprise packages in Rotterdam this year. He started his campaign with a hard-fought win over Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round and then stunned Holger Rune in the second. Martinez outclassed the Dane in one hour and 23 minutes, 6-4, 6-1.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Pedro Martinez head-to-head

The head-to-head between Alcaraz and Martinez is locked at 0-0.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Pedro Martinez odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz Pedro Martinez

Odds will be updated when available.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Pedro Martinez prediction

Alcaraz celebrates a point in the ABN AMRO Open - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz will feel gutted to have missed out on the Australian Open this year. Despite a resilient effort against Novak Djokovic, the Serb again dented his chances of making a deep run. The Spaniard will be eager to win his first trophy this year and do the business in the Rotterdam Open.

Martinez, on the contrary, silenced his critics with an amazing win in the second round. He convincingly outsmarted Rune, winning 74% of his first-serve points and 85% of his second-serve points. The 27-year-old likes to express himself on the court and has sharp groundstrokes off both wings.

Alcaraz will be a clear favorite to win this bout. The top seed has fewer problems to deal with in Rotterdam as his near rivals Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic are not in contention. Despite a tricky challenge against Pedro Martinez, he should be able to pass this test and enter the last four in Rotterdam.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in straight sets.

