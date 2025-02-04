Rotterdam 2025 Day 3: Men's singles predictions ft. Hubert Hurkacz vs Jiri Lehecka, Arthur Fils vs Constant Lestienne | ABN AMRO Open 

Day 3 of the ABN AMRO Open will see the second round of the singles tournament commence while some first-round matches will also take place. A few doubles fixtures are also set to take place at the Rotterdam Ahoy.

Day 2 of the ATP 500 event saw the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Andrey Rublev and Alex de Minaur already book their spots in the Round of 16, and the likes of Daniil Medvedev and Matteo Berrettini will look to do the same on the third day.

Medvedev will face Mattia Bellucci while Berrettini will lock horns with local boy Tallon Griekspoor. The likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime and Hubert Hurkacz will also be in action. On that note, let us take a look at the predictions of some of the singles matches on Day 3 of the ABN AMRO Open.

Trending

#1. Hubert Hurkacz vs Jiri Lehecka

Eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz will face Jiri Lehecka in the second round of the ABN AMRO Open. It will be the second encounter between the two, with the Pole previously edging out the Czech 6-3, 6-7(9), 7-6(9) at this very tournament last year.

Both players booked their respective spots in the second round in Rotterdam, with Hurkacz beating Flavio Cobolli 6-3, 6-2 while Lehecka triumphed 7-5, 6-2 over Alexei Popyrin.

Hurkacz has won just four out of eight matches so far in 2025 while Lehecka has won ten out of 11. The Czech will no doubt enter the match as the heavy favorite to win given his form.

However, while Hurkacz has not been at his best for a few months now, if he can produce a dominant performance like he did against Cobolli, there is a fair chance of him registering another narrow win over Lehecka and book his place in the quarterfinals of the ABN AMRO Open.

Predicted Winner: Hubert Hurkacz.

#2. Arthur Fils vs Constant Lestienne

Seventh seed Arthur Fils will lock horns with qualifier Constant Lestienne in the first round of the ABN AMRO Open. The two will face for the very first and the winner of their fixture will play either Aleksandar Kovacevic or Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the second round.

Fils will enter the match after helping France reach the second round of the qualifiers after a 4-0 win over Brazil. The 20-year-old beat Thiago Seyboth Wild 6-1, 6-4 in a tie that had its fair share of controversy. Lestienne, on the other hand, entered the qualifiers of the ABN AMRO Open and sealed his spot in the main draw after straight-set wins over Ryan Nijboer and Daniel Altmaier.

Fils has won four out of six matches so far in 2025 while Lestienne has triumphed in just one out of two main-draw fixtures. The 20-year-old will be the heavy favorite to win and given some of his impressive performances over the past few months, he should be able to defeat Lestienne and qualify for the second round of the ABN AMRO Open.

Predicted Winner: Arthur Fils.

#3. Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Aleksandar Kovacevic will take on Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round of the ABN AMRO Open. The two will lock horns for the very first time, with the winner facing either seventh seed Arthur Fils or Constant Lestienne in the second round of the ATP 500 event.

Kovacevic will be in high spirits as he will enter the event at the back of an impressive run at the Open Occitanie in Montpellier, where he reached the final. Mpetshi Perricard last competed in the first round of the Davis Cup qualifiers where he beat Matheus Pucinelli de Almeirda 6-4, 6-4 in the France-Brazil tie.

The American has won four out of five main-draw matches so far in 2025 while Mpetshi Perricard has triumphed in four out of six. While Kovacevic will be tough to beat, the Frenchman's relatively superior form over the past few months should see him win and grab a spot in the second round of the ABN AMRO Open.

Predicted Winner: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback