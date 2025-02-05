Rotterdam 2025: Holger Rune vs Pedro Martinez preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | ABN AMRO Open

Match Details

Fixture: Holger Rune vs Pedro Martinez

Date: February 6, 2025

Tournament: ABN AMRO Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: €2,401,550

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Holger Rune vs Pedro Martinez preview

Rune plays a forehnad in the ABN AMRO Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

Fifth seed Holger Rune will take on Pedro Martinez in the second round of the Rotterdam Open on Thursday.

Rune will have felt disappointed to have not won a title last year. He secured a runner-up finish in Brisbane and reached the semifinals in Montpellier, Munich, Cincinnati, Tokyo, and Bercy, where he lost to Alexander Zverev in straight sets.

The Dane entered Rotterdam on the back of a fourth round exit in Melbourne, at the hands of Jannik Sinner. He started his campaign with a solid win over Lorenzo Sonego in the first round 7-6(4), 6-4. Rune is making his third appearance at the Rotterdam Open this year.

Martinez plays a volley in the 2025 Davis Cup Qualifiers First Round - Source: Getty

Pedro Martinez, meanwhile, played most of his tennis in 2024 on the ATP Challenger circuit. He reached the final of the Estroil Open, which was his best result on tour. Despite a dedicated effort against Hubert Hurkacz, the Pole outfoxed him to clinch the title, 6-3, 6-4.

The Spaniard entered the Rotterdam Open on the back of a second round exit in Melbourne, at the hands of Alexander Zverev. He started his campaign by breezing past Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round, 6-3, 6-2. Martinez won 50% of his first serve points and saved five out of six break points in the previous match.

Holger Rune vs Pedro Martinez head-to-head

The head-to-head between Rune and Martinez is locked at 0-0.

Holger Rune vs Pedro Martinez odds

Holger Rune vs Pedro Martinez prediction

Rune reacts after a point in the ABN AMRO Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

Holger Rune has been one of the most consistent players on tour in the last couple of years. He looked in great touch at the Australian Open, but lost to the eventual champion Jannik Sinner in the fourth round. The Dane is close to making a strong statement on tour and will be among the dark horses in Rotterdam this year.

Pedro Martinez, meanwhile, found decent success on the ATP Challenger circuit last year. The Spaniard is working towards picking up the pace on the main tour and almost clinched a title last year. He also reached the semifinals of the 2024 Hamburg European Open, which highlights his potential on the main tour.

Two players in good shape will face each other in the second round of the Rotterdam Open. Rune has proven to be a handful on hardcourts and has even worked on his temperament on court. If the Dane keeps his calm and brings his A-game to the fore against Martinez, he should be able to secure a place in the next round.

Pick: Rune to win in three-sets.

