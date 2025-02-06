Rotterdam 2025 schedule today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 5 | ABN AMRO Open

The ABN AMRO Open 2025 in Rotterdam has reached its fifth day of the main draw, where all the singles quarterfinals and remaining doubles quarterfinals will be on display. Top seeds like Carlos Alcaraz, and Alex de Minaur and exciting challengers like Mattia Bellucci, and Daniel Altmaier will be in action setting up a thrilling day for tennis fans.

The tournament has already witnessed some intense battles. The top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz had two contrasting wins till now, he battled hard for the win against Botic van de Zandschulp and breezed through his second round by defeating Andrea Vavassori in straight sets. Alcaraz will now face Pedro Martinez, who defeated the fifth seed of the tournament, Holger Rune in the previous round. Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas will face the rising star of the tournament, Matteo Bellucci, who upset the second seed of the tournament, Daniil Medvedev in the round of 16.

In the doubles category, Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic have proven why they are the top seeds, playing with clinical precision. They are up against Hugo Nys and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, who are coming from a thrilling tiebreak win in the previous round, setting up an exciting contest for the quarterfinals.

The electrifying chemistry between the two Italians, Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori is another thing for fans to watch out for. They are the third seed in the tournament and continue to impress with their tactical awareness.

Schedule for Day 7 of ABN AMRO Open

Centre Court

11:00 AM local time: [1] Marcelo Arevalo / Mate Pavic vs Hugo Nys / Edouard Roger-Vasselin

Not Before 1:00 PM local time: Daniel Altmaier (GER) vs. [3] Alex de Minaur (AUS)

Not Before 2:30 PM local time: [6] Stefanos Tsitsipas vs [Q] Mattia Bellucci

Not Before 7:30 PM local time: [1] Carlos Alcaraz vs Pedro Martinez

Followed By: [4] Andrey Rublev vs [8] Hubert Hurkacz

Court 1

11:00 AM: Stephane Houdet vs [2] Gordon Reid

Not Before 12:30 PM: [1] Anton De La Puente / Maikel Scheffers

Not Before 3:00 PM: [Q] Jakob Schnaitter / Mark Wallner vs. [3] Simone Bolelli / Andrea Vavassori

Not Before 5:00 PM: Sergei Lysov / Casey Ratzlaff vs [2] Daniel Caverzaschi / Stephane Houdet

ABN AMRO Open 2025: Where to Watch

Viewers around the world can tune in for the live-action from Rotterdam on the following broadcasting platforms:

United States: Tennis Channel

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

Australia: beIN Sports

Canada: TSN+

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports

ABN AMRO Open 2025: Match Timings

Matches on Centre Court and Court 1 start simultaneously at 11:00 AM local time. In the day session, the matches will follow in sequence with no overlap. There are minimum gaps between the matches to ensure that if a fixture gets over early, the next one will not start before the designated time. There is also a night session, which will begin after 7:00 PM local time, featuring two singles matches, one after another.

The match timings for fans in the USA, Canada, UK, and India of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time (Day session, Centre Court, Court 1) Start time (Evening session, Centre Court) USA & Canada

February 7, 2025, 5:00 a.m. ET

February 7, 2025, 1:30 p.m. ET UK

February 7, 2025, 10:00 a.m. GMT

February 7, 2025, 6:30 p.m. GMT India

February 7, 2025, 3:30 p.m. IST

February 8, 2025, 12:00 a.m. IST

