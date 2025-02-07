Rotterdam 2025 Semifinal: Alex de Minaur vs Mattia Bellucci preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | ABN AMRO Open

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Alex de Minaur vs (Qualifier) Mattia Bellucci

Date: February 08, 2025

Tournament: ABN AMRO Open 2025

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: €2,401,550

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Alex de Minaur vs Mattia Bellucci preview

Third seed Alex de Minaur will take on the qualifier, Mattia Bellucci, in the semifinals of the ABN Amro Open in Rotterdam on Saturday, 8 February.

The 2024 Rotterdam finalist, de Minaur, has reached the semifinal without dropping a set. He has earned straight sets victories against David Goffin, Jakub Mensik, and Daniel Altmaier on his way to the semifinals.

The Australian has a 10-1 win-loss record in 2025, and his only loss so far has come against the World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. He has also earned victories for his country at the United Cup and the Davis Cup.

His opponent in the semifinal, World No. 92 Mattia Bellucci, has reached the semifinals of an ATP 500 event for the first time in his career. The Italian stunned the second seed, 2023 Rotterdam champion Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3 in the second round.

In the quarterfinals, he knocked out the 2022 Rotterdam finalist, sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

de Minaur celebrates after winning a point in his Quarterfinal match at the 2025 ABN Amro Open - Source: Getty

Alex de Minaur vs Mattia Bellucci head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between de Minaur and Bellucci.

Alex de Minaur vs Mattia Bellucci odds

Alex de Minaur vs Mattia Bellucci prediction

Alex de Minaur started this week as World No. 8 but he has overtaken Daniil Medvedev in the live ATP Rankings. He has the chance to overtake Novak Djokovic and reach his career high rank, sixth, by winning his semifinal against Bellucci.

The 25-year-old has a 12-4 record at the tournament. His four losses in Rotterdam have come against Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Grigor Dimitrov, and Kei Nishikori, which means he has lost to players who in the top 10 or former top 10 players.

Bellucci will be in the top 70 when the ATP rankings will be updated on Monday. He earned his career's first win against a top 10 player a few days back against Medvedev and now he has a chance to earn his second win over a top 10 player.

It would be a fairytale sort of thing if the Italian were to manage to beat the 2022 Rotterdam finalist, 2023 Rotterdam champion, and 2024 Rotterdam finalist to reach 2025 Rotterdam final, his first ATP final. But he will have to play at his best for the third match in a row to stand a chance against the in-form de Minaur.

Pick: de Minaur to win in three sets

